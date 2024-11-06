Cheryl's special move following ex Liam Payne's death revealed

Cheryl is set to reunite with her former Girls Aloud bandmate as they honour their late friend, Sarah Harding who died in 2021 following her cancer diagnosis.

The quartet are due to release a remastered version of their charity single, I'll Stand By You. The song has been renamed I'll Stand By You (Sarah's Version) in honour of the late singer and the new single will be released on 15 November to raise money for Children In Need, similar to the original, which was released 20 years ago.

The new version, which Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle described as an "emotional moment" for the group, will feature Sarah as the lead vocalist. This will be achieved through the use of clips from the original recording session.

The song was played on Wednesday on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, and Nadine said: "It really is a special celebration of Sarah and also Girls Aloud involvement with Children In Need over the years."

© Dave J Hogan Sarah was part of Girls Aloud

At the time of Sarah's death, Cheryl penned: "Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl has departed.

"As I try to navigate my way through these painfully strange and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief & finality I am experiencing, I wanted to extend my condolences to all of our GA fans. We were like an extended family for so long and we know so many of you by name."

© Dave Hogan/Girls Aloud Sarah tragically passed in 2021

The singer was dealt further heartbreak this year when her ex, Liam Payne, sadly died following a fall from a hotel balcony. The former couple shared son Bear together.

In a personal and moving message following Liam's death, Cheryl said: "As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Cheryl's ex Liam died in October

"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.

"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past few days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in the future.

© Gisela Schober The former couple shared a son

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them."

Cheryl concluded: "Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last. Thank you, Cheryl."