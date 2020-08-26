Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding reveals devastating cancer diagnosis

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has revealed she has advanced-stage breast cancer. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the 38-year-old shared a picture from her hospital bed, explaining that she was diagnosed earlier in the year and that the cancer has now spread to other parts of her body.

"Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times," she began. "I've not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot. I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There's no easy way to say this and actually it doesn't even feel real writing this, but here goes."

"Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I'm currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can."

"I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention. But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so."

Sarah has confirmed she has advanced breast cancer

Thanking the NHS for their care, Sarah added: "My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes.

"I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I'm getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. Sending you all so much love….xx."

The star's social media account was flooded with messages of support, including her former bandmate Cheryl, who tweeted a broken heart emoji after the news was announced.

Girls Aloud split up in 2013

Nadine Coyle commented: "I love you!!!! You have always been able to achieve miracles when needed!! I am here for the all the way & always will be!!!" Steps singer Ian Watkins added: "Sending HUGE. Stay Strong xx We're all behind you xx."

Sarah rose to fame in late 2002 when she auditioned for the ITV reality series Popstars: The Rivals. She then won a place as a member of the girl group, Girls Aloud. The singer also appeared in shows such as The Jump and Celebrity Big Brother as well as making a cameo appearance in 2007 film St. Trinian's.

