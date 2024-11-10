Inside Michael Ball's family life and reason why he never married longtime partner

Michael Ball is taking to the Strictly ballroom floor on Sunday night for a special performance with his singing partner Alfie Boe for Remembrance Sunday.

The actor and singer, 62, who is known for starring as Marius in Les Miserables as well as for his roles in Hairspray, Sweeney Todd and The Phantom of the Opera, often performs with fellow West End legend Alfie, with the duo having enjoyed a successful musical partnership for over a decade.

But what about Michael's real-life partner? Find out all about the star's long-term relationship below.

Michael's longtime romance with Cathy McGowan

Michael is in a long-term relationship with former presenter and journalist Cathy McGowan, 81, who's best known for presenting the 1960s music show, Ready Steady Go!.

The pair first met in the 1980s and have lived together since 1992. While they don't share any children, Michael is stepfather to Cathy's daughter from her first marriage, Emma.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Michael Ball a longtime relationship with Cathy McGowan

Speaking about his 20-year age difference from Cathy, Michael told Platinum magazine: "Every night is a date night with Cathy! I'm too old to be a toy boy, and age has never been an issue or thought about. We've been together about 30 years now, and all I can say is I wish I looked as young as she does, because she looks amazing!"

He went on to say that Cathy is "more than happy that the focus is on me now" having had her own career. Reflecting on the early days of their romance, Michael said they were initially just friends. "I remember she came to interview me [for the musical Aspects Of Love] and at first we were friends and then it was more than that. I couldn't imagine my life without her."

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Cathy and Michael pictured together in 2017

Why Michael and Cathy have never married

While Michael and Cathy have been together for several decades, the couple have never felt the need to tie the knot.

"It's just not something that we need to do," Michael told The Mirror in 2019, adding: "My public life is insane, but once that front door closes I leave that version of myself outside and I just like to relax at home."

© Sarah Jeynes Michael first met Cathy in the 1980s

He went on to say that the reason the pair are still together is "we're understanding of each other, we're respectful and we like each other".

Michael's family life

Michael previously opened up about being a step-grandad to Emma's children, Connor and Grace. "They're sort of my step-grandchildren, I suppose, but it doesn't feel like that," he told the Daily Mail. "I came into Emma’s life when she was in her mid-teens. I've always been in Connor and Grace's lives. I'm godfather to both of them. I'm really hands-on with them and I wouldn't have it any other way."