Strictly star announces split from wife after nine years of marriage

Former Strictly champ Ore Oduba has announced that he's separated from his wife of nine years, Portia.

The Newsround presenter made the announcement on Thursday via his Instagram Stories.

© Getty Images Ore and Portia announced their split on Thursday

"Hi guys. Portia and I are sad to announce that we separated earlier this year," the 38-year-old told his followers.

"We're so grateful for all the love you've shared with us both over the years. And we want to thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we navigate this difficult transition.

© Instagram The former Strictly champ shared his news on social media

"We will be making no further comment. Be kind, always." TV researcher Portia shared the same statement on her respective Instagram account.

The former couple crossed paths back in April 2011, when Ore gave a talk at a student TV awards conference at his former university, Loughborough.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2015

Reflecting on their first encounter, Ore previously said: "I thought, 'Don't even bother trying with Portia because she is way out of my league.' I'd sort of given up chatting up girls. I'd tried and failed too often."

It was Portia who approached him and said she was working at the BBC, so they might see each other around. After meeting again at a work party, they embarked on a whirlwind romance, with Ore popping the question on 15 November 2014.

They tied the knot at Penshurst Place in Kent in 2015 and went on to welcome Roman, four, and one-year-old Genie. They welcomed their first child in January 2018 and announced their joyous news on Instagram with a beautiful snapshot.

© Getty Images The pair share two children together

"Cannot find the words to describe this feeling... Just thank you God for our little blessing," the pair told their followers. "His mum is simply my hero. 09.01.18 the best day in our tiny family's life. Roman, you are our world... and the world is all yours."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Ore Oduba dances in the kitchen with adorable son Roman

In October 2021, they welcomed their second child together – a baby girl called Genie. They announced their family news on social media, writing: "Been dreaming about you… Welcome, Genie, our perfect little girl @portiajett (15/10/21)".

Ore lifted the glitterball trophy back in 2016 with his professional dance partner Joanne Clifton. The pair battled it out against Louise Redknapp and Danny Mac in the final, with each couple performing three different routines.

© Instagram The TV star won Strictly in 2016

After his win, Ore said: "I'm so speechless, I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for everything that you've given me."

Fighting back tears, he went on to say: "You are the most incredible person, and this has been the most incredible experience of my life. I've learned to dance, made an incredible best friend, I've been on the show that I've loved for twelve years."