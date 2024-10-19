Strictly's Pete Wicks put on the spot as probed about potential romance with Jowita Przystał

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Pete Wicks has turned heads with the dancefloor chemistry between himself with his pro partner Jowita Przystał - a matter Loose Women star Olivia Attwood was keen to probe Pete on when he appeared on her So Right Its Wrong podcast.

The ex-TOWIE star, 36, was asked if he was romantically involved with his dance partner by the former Love Islander. While laughing, Pete replied: "Oh my god! No, obviously not."

Olivia pushed it further, asking: "Why obviously not?", to which Pete replied: "Because we're dance partners…she's amazing and I get on really well with her."

The BBC ballroom star added: "She's honestly one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life", before insisting: "She's really positive, she's really nice, she's got a very good sense of humour so she's the best person I could've been with but it's not a romantic thing."

Rubbishing rumours

Pete also addressed his connection with Jowita when he sat down with best friend and former Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson on their joint podcast, Staying Relevant.

The former Celebs Go Dating star declared that Jowita makes him "really happy every day", adding: "I can't sit here and go, 'She's my life' - we don't know each other that well. But what I do know is that she makes me feel good."

During an appearance on This Morning, Sam did however tell hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary that his friend and the Polish championship dancer are "in love" but clarified their relationship is platonic.

"He cares about her so much, the way he looks at her. I've never seen it before. I just want to see him happy, he is one of the best people I know," the 2023 I'm a Celebrity winner said.

The bond between Pete and Jowita, who are set to perform a rumba to 'Don't Look Back in Anger' by Oasis on Saturday night, was also commented on by judge Craig Revel Horwood in a recent interview with Best magazine.

"There is a lot of giggling going on and chumminess with Pete and Jowita," the TV judge said. "It's probably due to the fact he's a bit of a card - he's very funny. Their chemistry will make for some fab-u-lous dances I'm sure of it!"

Pete and Jowita's relationship histories

During Pete's time in the spotlight, he has had a public relationship with fellow ex-TOWIE star Megan McKenna and was previously linked to Love Islander Maura Higgins and TOWIE co-star Chloe Sims.

Meanwhile, though Jowita is thought to be currently single, she has been previously connected with ex-Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice and she previously dated her dance partner Michael Danilczuk, with whom she won The Greatest Dancer