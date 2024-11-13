The unseen kindness of Jessica Alba: How she became a lifeline for a mom battling cancer

When Jessica Alba''s reality TV show Honest Renovations arrived to help a family dealing with more than home repairs, the Hollywood star showed the kind of compassion that can't be scripted. For a young mother fighting cancer, her warmth and sincerity offered a lifeline that went far beyond the walls of her home.

Jessica's genuine kindness turned a regular show into an extraordinary experience for the brave family — Amber and Morgan Ryland and their three young boys, Hudson, Asher and Westin.

Morgan tells HELLO!: "There were many moments that didn't make the show, when cameras weren't around. She was genuinely sweet, caring and concerned about what I was going through."

© Getty Images Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis host Honest Renovations

The family were dealt a devastating blow when Morgan was diagnosed with two different types of breast cancer, one of which was stage 4, at the age of 37.

Morgan's mother and grandmother wanted to move in with them to help, but there wasn't room in their family home.

The only solution was to put them in an RV in the driveway. But Jessica and her bestie and co-host Lizzy Mathis soon stepped in to give their California home the makeover it needed to make it more functional for all so they could focus on Morgan's healing.

© Instagram Jessica with her husband and three children

Morgan says it was clear from the start that Jessica and Lizzy were invested in much more than just the house and their show.

"What Jessica Alba and her show did for our family was so incredibly generous," Amber explained. "It was so much more than just a renovation. It was a boost to our spirits and Morgan's recovery."

© Roku Jessica's show aims to make a difference to deserving people's lives

Morgan reiterated: "The entire experience was just wonderful. From Jessica and Lizzy to every single crew member. Everyone couldn't have been kinder or made us feel more comfortable, at what was an unbelievably challenging time in our lives.

Jessica is a mom of three herself — she shares Hayes, six, and daughters Haven, 13, and Honor, 16 with her husband Cash Warren.

Cash opened up to HELLO! about raising a kind family

They're instilling the values of kindness and philanthropy in their kids, who regularly volunteer and work with them on charitable projects.

Cash opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview to about the importance of raising compassionate children.

"They volunteered at Baby2Baby maybe for the last five years, six years, every single, every single year," he said of his daughters.

© Steve Granitz Jessica and Cash are proud of their family

"I've seen them embrace other kids their age that we're helping out and playing with them. And I just love the way that they treated everybody."

Cash said he and Jessica are "committed" to making a family they can be proud of. "They wear their hearts on their sleeves, and they've got hearts of gold."

Jessica's charity work is extensive and has included participation with Clothes Off Our Back, Habitat for Humanity, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Project HOME.