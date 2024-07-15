Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jessica Alba's daughter Honor's hopes for future revealed as Cash Warren talks family life — exclusive
essica Alba and Honor Marie Warren attend the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10, 2023 in Paris, France.

Exclusive: Cash Warren reveals whether daughter Honor, 16, is following in mom Jessica Alba's acting footsteps

The Trigger Warning actress shares two daughters and one son with the Pair of Thieves founder

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's kids are growing up fast, and though they're starting to be able to tell who they might take after the most, the jury is still out.

The Pair of Thieves co-founder has been married to the Fantastic Four actress since 2008, and together they share two daughters: Honor, who just celebrated her milestone 16th birthday, and Haven, who will be 13 in August, plus youngest son Hayes, who is six.

In honor of the tenth anniversary of his brand Pair of Thieves — which hosted a charitable pop-up experience in Washington Square Park on July 11 highlighting and supporting organizations such as Knock Knock Give A Sock and the Ali Forney Center — the producer and philanthropist opened up exclusively to HELLO!, and hinted whether the kids are following in either his or his wife's footsteps.

Though he noted that "the safe answer here is that they all have a little bit of both of us," he shared: "We see some [of their] grandparents in there as well."

"They truly are a combo, I think, they truly are a combo of both of us," he maintained, though, importantly, he emphasized: "Fortunately, they have my wife's work ethic. They have her looks, her intelligence, her work ethic."

 "And from me, they just have good socks," he then joked, referring to his brand Pair of Thieves, which in honor of its tenth anniversary donated 100,000 socks to those in need.

Jessica with her two daughters who are growing up so fast!© Getty
Jessica and her mini-me daughters in June

Still, Cash did note the kids "are super entrepreneurial," and while he shared they haven't yet expressed an interest in being in front of the camera like their mom, his eldest, Honor, is showing interest in being behind it.

The doting dad revealed Honor has "really gravitated" towards both directing, writing, and overall storytelling, and that she has "put a lot of time and effort into exploring those passions."

jessica alba and daughter honor hugging© Instagram
Honor has expressed an interest in maybe being the one behind the camera

The kids have also made their parents proud with their generosity. For the past several years, they have volunteered for Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that aids babies living in poverty, of which Jessica and Cash are longtime donors and ambassadors.

jessica alba and husband cash warren vanity fair oscars party 2024© Getty
Jessica and Cash have been married since 2008

"Because we do the volunteer days every single year, I've seen them embrace other kids their age that we're helping out and playing with them," Cash shared, adding: "I just love the way that they treated everybody."

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren with their three children at Easter© Instagram
The Warren-Alba family

Come August, the couple will have not one but two teenagers when Honor celebrates her milestone 13th in August, and though it might be a daunting era, Cash further gushed: "It's been really fun to see them kind of just [blooming] and growing into the young women that they are."

All in all, he maintained: "I'm really so fortunate with the kids, they are really good people," before endearingly joking: "Jessica and I were committed when they were born to not [raise] a**holes. And I'm proud to say that none of my kids are a**holes. They wear their hearts on their sleeves, and they've got hearts of gold."

