Exclusive: Cash Warren reveals whether daughter Honor, 16, is following in mom Jessica Alba's acting footsteps

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's kids are growing up fast, and though they're starting to be able to tell who they might take after the most, the jury is still out.

The Pair of Thieves co-founder has been married to the Fantastic Four actress since 2008, and together they share two daughters: Honor, who just celebrated her milestone 16th birthday, and Haven, who will be 13 in August, plus youngest son Hayes, who is six.

In honor of the tenth anniversary of his brand Pair of Thieves — which hosted a charitable pop-up experience in Washington Square Park on July 11 highlighting and supporting organizations such as Knock Knock Give A Sock and the Ali Forney Center — the producer and philanthropist opened up exclusively to HELLO!, and hinted whether the kids are following in either his or his wife's footsteps.

Though he noted that "the safe answer here is that they all have a little bit of both of us," he shared: "We see some [of their] grandparents in there as well."

"They truly are a combo, I think, they truly are a combo of both of us," he maintained, though, importantly, he emphasized: "Fortunately, they have my wife's work ethic. They have her looks, her intelligence, her work ethic."

"And from me, they just have good socks," he then joked, referring to his brand Pair of Thieves, which in honor of its tenth anniversary donated 100,000 socks to those in need.

© Getty Jessica and her mini-me daughters in June

Still, Cash did note the kids "are super entrepreneurial," and while he shared they haven't yet expressed an interest in being in front of the camera like their mom, his eldest, Honor, is showing interest in being behind it.

The doting dad revealed Honor has "really gravitated" towards both directing, writing, and overall storytelling, and that she has "put a lot of time and effort into exploring those passions."

© Instagram Honor has expressed an interest in maybe being the one behind the camera

The kids have also made their parents proud with their generosity. For the past several years, they have volunteered for Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that aids babies living in poverty, of which Jessica and Cash are longtime donors and ambassadors.

© Getty Jessica and Cash have been married since 2008

"Because we do the volunteer days every single year, I've seen them embrace other kids their age that we're helping out and playing with them," Cash shared, adding: "I just love the way that they treated everybody."

© Instagram The Warren-Alba family

Come August, the couple will have not one but two teenagers when Honor celebrates her milestone 13th in August, and though it might be a daunting era, Cash further gushed: "It's been really fun to see them kind of just [blooming] and growing into the young women that they are."

All in all, he maintained: "I'm really so fortunate with the kids, they are really good people," before endearingly joking: "Jessica and I were committed when they were born to not [raise] a**holes. And I'm proud to say that none of my kids are a**holes. They wear their hearts on their sleeves, and they've got hearts of gold."