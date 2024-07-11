Exclusive: Jessica Alba's husband Cash Warren opens up about 'harder' challenges of raising teenage daughters

Cash Warren, who is married to Jessica Alba, is already used to being a girl dad, but come August, he'll take on a bit of a more challenging parenting feat: being a dad to two teenage girls.

The Pair of Thieves co-founder has been married to the Fantastic Four actress since 2008, and together they share two daughters; Honor, who just celebrated her milestone 16th birthday, and Haven, who will be 13 in August, plus youngest son Hayes, who is six.

In honor of the tenth anniversary of his brand Pair of Thieves — which hosted a charitable pop-up experience in Washington Square Park on July 11 highlighting and supporting organizations such as Knock Knock Give A Sock and the Ali Forney Center — the producer and philanthropist opened up exclusively to HELLO! about not only his company's milestone, but the one approaching for his family as well.

Cash already knows teenagers "don't necessarily volunteer information as quickly" as a curious, babbling toddler might, but he also knows the importance of "patience and consistency."

"Family dinner is extremely important for us," he says, just as it is "giving them the freedom" to make mistakes, and "the confidence to learn from those mistakes."

Ice breakers like discussing everyone's highs and lows of the week (their rose and thorn) during dinner help him and Jessica keep an "open line of communication" with the kids, and he emphasizes: "I think it's just learning how to communicate and talking through it, and allowing for mistake making. At least with our 16-year-old, it's proven super valuable."

Still, he notes: "Each kid is really different, and so there is no manual, there's no playbook, there's no kind of, 'What works here is definitely going to work over there.' Each kid is different, so it requires a unique approach to anything you're going through or dealing with."

"That has been one of the harder things, that each kid is so different, and so they require their own new set of rules and parameters," the doting dad further shares, though he adds: "It's enjoyable. It keeps us on our toes, and it keeps us young. Having kids, having teenage girls, keeps Jessica and I young."

Cash and Jessica are longtime donors and ambassadors of Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that aids babies living in poverty, for which their kids are also frequent volunteers. They are partners of Cash's Pair of Thieves, which in its ten years has also dedicated itself to mental health awareness and initiatives benefiting LGBTQIA+ youth.

Describing mental health as a cause that "[rings] true to our own family," Cash also opened up about his and Jessica's efforts to help their children navigate their own mental health, especially after the isolation that the pandemic brought on. "They didn't have a lot of that peer to peer interaction which tends to help alleviate some of those thoughts that you're having," he recalls, adding: "With our own kids, we try to really make changes to really [have an] open line of communication and open dialog."

"You just got to always be talking about it, talking through it. And going a step further than just checking in on how was your day. It's really trying to unpack some of that stuff. And so Jessica and I take a lot of pride in the relationships we have with [the kids] and the open line of communication that we've established."

"I'm really so fortunate with the kids, they are really good people," Cash further gushed, before endearingly joking: "Jessica and I were committed when they were born to not [raise] a**holes. And I'm proud to say that none of my kids are a**holes. They wear their hearts on their sleeves, and they've got hearts of gold."