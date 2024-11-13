Gossip Girl star Chanel Maya Banks is found two weeks after mysterious disappearance

Gossip Girl actress Chanel Maya Banks has been found "safe and sound" after she disappeared without a trace two weeks ago.

Authorities reported on Wednesday morning that Chanel had no injuries after she was finally located having not been heard from since October 30.

"Chanel has now been found safe and sound. She doesn't have any injuries and foul play isn't suspected," Law enforcement told TMZ.

One day prior, Chanel's family revealed they were frantically continuing their search for her after her disappearance.

The 36-year-old had not been seen or heard from by her family since October 30.

According to a GoFundMe page they set up to pay for a private investigator and their costs while they searched for Chanel – who lives in the Playa Vista area of Los Angeles – she left her belongings and her dog in the apartment she shares with her husband of one year.

"On November 10 my aunt and I were able to get into the apartment and all of her belongings are still there. The only items we did not locate are her phone and laptop," Chanel's cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh, wrote.

"She also does not go anywhere without her little dog, which also has been left behind. She also does not have her vehicle because it's parked in her garage. She would NEVER go anywhere without telling her mom or myself."

She added: "I'm creating this go fund me because we need to hire a private investigator."

Danielle-Tori claimed that authorities conducted four welfare checks at Chanel's home, two on November 7 and another two on November 8, but they were unable to locate her both times.

She told ABC7 that the family's last contact with Chanel was a text message she sent them on October 30 following a Facetime call on October 27.

Danielle-Tori, who flew in from Toronto to help with the search, is very close to her cousin and said it was unusual not to hear from her, and after a few days of no contact, she grew worried.

She told Eyewitness News: "I can tell you in my soul, in my gut, something is not right... We're crossing two weeks now without a word, without a sound. Nothing."

She added: "Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells. She doesn't go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom... That girl is more like a big sister to me."

Danielle-Tori had distributed flyers in Chanel's neighborhood but accused her husband of removing them and being uncooperative with authorities.

"He's not willing to help LAPD. He's not willing to help me, or her mom find her. He is removing flyers off of posts and cars," she claimed.