Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters mourn devastating loss for family

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and their family are going through a difficult loss.

On Tuesday, two of the couple's daughters, Gracie and Audrey, shared that one of their beloved family dogs, Stromboli, had passed away.

The country stars, who are based in Tennessee, have been married since 1996, and in addition to Gracie, 27, and Audrey, 22, are also parents to Maggie, 26.

Gracie first took to her Instagram Stories Tuesday evening and shared a photo of Stromboli laying in a sunny forested area, and wrote: "Rip sweet kind," alongside a pink heart emoji."

She then also shared a video of Stromboli playing with her own dog, Baz, and wrote: "Stromboli was about 13, he lived a long happy life with many adventures."

"He dealt with some intense health issues but he always had a lively personality and spirit," she further explained, adding: "Baz forced him to play when we visited my parents. He loved Stromboli so much. Our boli boy."

© Instagram The McGraw sisters mourned their beloved family dog

Audrey also shared sweet pictures of Stromboli, writing in one: "Our sweet Stromboli. Rest in peace, love you always buddy," as she shared other photos of the pup hanging around in the McGraws' Tennessee home.

Though Tim and Faith are still based in Tennessee, all of their three daughters have already moved out of the family home.

© Instagram Stromboli passed away after 13 years

As of last year, Audrey was reportedly attending the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles, though she has presumably already graduated, and is currently working on her budding music career. She is also in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel García-Rulfo.

© Instagram The McGraws are based in Tennessee

Meanwhile, her older sister Gracie graduated from New York University — a celebrity scion favorite — around 2019. She continues to live in New York City, and like her parents, she has aspirations of a career in music, however more specifically a passion for Broadway, and is starring in an upcoming off-Broadway play, Babe, also featuring Marisa Tomei.

© Instagram Audrey and Stromboli

Middle child Maggie on the other hand is not pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. After earning her Bachelor's degree from Stanford, where she focused on earth systems (oceans, atmosphere and climate), she also earned a Master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford.

She went on to work as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for congressman Jim Cooper — a Democratic representative from Tennessee — as well as a legislative aide for Democratic Senator Peter Welch, plus her sister Gracie previously shared that she is studying for the LSAT, and as of January of this year, she has been working as a Special Projects and Government Affairs Manager for Earth League International, per her LinkedIn.