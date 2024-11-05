Julia Roberts posts new selfie and asks for 'prayers' as she makes social media return for important reason

Julia Roberts rarely posts on social media, but on Tuesday November 5, the Pretty Woman actress took to Instagram to share an important message with her followers.

The Hollywood star shared a selfie of herself dressed in a T-shirt emblazoned with the word 'Potus' and featuring the female gender symbol, and wrote: "There is a time to hope, there is a time to pray and there is a time to vote. Today is the day!"

The actress has been vocal on social media about her show of support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, and has shared several posts in favor of them, and footage of herself with Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff, at the recent Cherokee County Reproductive Freedom Rally in Georgia.

Julia lives in California with her husband, Danny Moder, and their youngest son Henry, 17.

They are also parents to 19-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, who are at college.

Despite their global fame, the couple have made sure that their children enjoyed a private life out of the spotlight growing up. What's more, they didn't realize that their mom was a famous movie star for a very long time!

Julia previously recalled the moment her kids asked her about her job. "I don't think they will ever have a true sense of [my fame]" she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018.

© Paras Griffin Julia Roberts spoke passionately at the recent Georgia rally

"I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.'"

They then went on to ask their mum: "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?" Julia and Danny first met back in 2002, on the set of The Mexican.

© Getty Images Julia Roberts is urging fans to vote

At the time, Julia was dating Benjamin Bratt, while Danny was married to Vera Steimberg, a makeup artist.

Julia insisted: "He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me. And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that’s the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together."

© Instagram Julia with her husband Danny Moder and their three children

Family is everything to Julia, who loves nothing more than spending time with her husband and children.

The Hollywood actress said: "It just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true."

© Getty Images Julia and Danny live in California

When asked about her other dreams, Julia said: "The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our children. And that's the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."