Oprah Winfrey breaks silence on claims Kamala Harris paid her $1M for her support — what really happened

Oprah Winfrey is setting the record straight on reports that she was paid by Kamala Harris for her support during her presidential campaign.

Following Donald Trump's electoral win last week and the subsequent end to the vice president's historic 107-day campaign, reports circulated that her campaign had blown through the whopping $1 billion she fundraised, and moreover, was $20 million in debt.

Among the unconfirmed claims was that the media powerhouse had been paid $1 million for one or both of the two appearances that she made in support of Harris, which she has now vehemently denied.

In a video from TMZ, when asked about the rumor, Oprah maintained: "Not true. I was paid nothing, ever."

Further, replying to a fan on Instagram who wrote: "Y'all thinking Oprah's support can be purchased is beyond me," the former talk show host gave more insight into how her work with the campaign — which involved hosting a live-streamed interview and an appearance at a rally — worked out.

"Thank you so much for saying this. I want to high five you and give you a hug," she first said, before noting: "Usually I am reluctant to respond to rumors in general, but these days I realize that if you don't stop a lie, it just gets bigger."

© Getty Oprah was part of several campaign events

"I was not paid a dime, she again maintained, before explaining: "For the live streaming event in September, my production company Harpo was asked to bring in set design, lights, cameras, microphones, crew, producers, and every other item necessary (including the benches and chairs we sat on) to put on a live production."

She emphasized that she "did not take any personal fee," however, "the people who worked on the production needed to be paid. End of story."

© Getty Among her stops was during Harris' final rally before Election Day

Another rumor pertaining to the Harris-Walz campaign's finances was that her staff, much of which was previously President Joe Biden's reelection committee, had not been paid their last paycheck, however this was also debunked.

In response to a tweet that falsely claimed the "unemployed" staffers "did not receive their last two weeks of pay," Marcus Vusovich, who claims to be a Harris-Walz staffer, wrote on X: "We are still on staff, we get paid on the 15th and we have 2 weeks of severance. STOP SPREADING MISINFORMATION."

© Getty The media powerhouse speaking at the DNC

Harris conceded to Trump on Wednesday, November 6, with a speech at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington D.C. In it, she said: "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we wanted, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say, the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."

She maintained: "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign. The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best. That is a fight I will never give up, I will never give up the fight for a future where Americans can pursue their dreams, ambitions and aspirations."