Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander make first joint appearance after 'secretly' welcoming second baby

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander delighted fans as they made a rare public appearance together, marking their first joint outing since welcoming their second child.

The couple, known for fiercely guarding their private lives, turned heads as they arrived for the UK premiere of Paramount+ Original, The Agency, at the Curzon Soho on Thursday.

Dressed in coordinated yet understated ensembles, the Oscar-winning duo appeared relaxed and content as they posed for photographs together.

Alicia, 36, looked elegant in a black midi, which featured ruffled detailing and cold-shoulder cut-outs. Her husband Michael, 47, rocked a slick all-black suit.

At one point, he couldn't take his eyes off his beautiful wife. Other cast members Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeffrey Wright, Katherine Waterston and Hugh Bonneville were also in attendance.

Following the exclusive screening, the cast and crew gathered at the Rosewood London for the special afterparty.

Both Michael and Alicia, who tied the knot in 2017, have always kept their personal lives out of the spotlight, so this sighting was a welcome surprise.

Back in July, the actress revealed in an interview that after a "marathon" nine months, the couple quietly welcomed their second child. During a chat with Elle, Alicia discussed the physical work she had to take on for her latest film Firebrand.

"All women have such different experiences, and going through it a second time was definitely harder for me," she said. "But I think training made it easier.

"Going through those nine months is like a marathon, so it does help if you're strong going into it. It's so physically demanding, and I have so much admiration for any woman who has done it."

The Swedish native first met her husband in 2014 on the set of their film The Light Between Oceans, before marrying in a gorgeous Ibiza ceremony in 2017.

It wasn't until the pandemic when Alicia and Michael decided to start a family, she explained in the interview. "Leading up to now, there was Covid, and the [actor's] strike happened, and I stopped working for a while and had kids." The couple also share a son, whom they welcomed in 2021.