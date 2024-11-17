Mark Harmon's idyllic childhood photos with famous family have to be seen to be believed

Mark Harmon has lived a storied life, and his childhood looks straight out of a 1950s catalog.

The beloved NCIS actor was born in California in 1951, to Tom Harmon, a Heisman Trophy-winning football player and later a sports broadcaster, and Elyse Knox, a model and actress.

He is the youngest of three; his older sister Kristin Nelson was an actress and painter — plus the ex-wife of teen idol Ricky Nelson — who passed away from a heart attack aged 72 in 2018, and his other older sister, Kelly Harmon, is also a former actress and model.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mark Harmon shows off dancing skills in first ever TV role

Today, Mark is still based in Los Angeles, and though he still works on the NCIS franchise as an executive producer, he and his wife Pam Dawber, who he married in 1987, and with whom he shares sons Sean, 36, and Ty, 32, lead a largely private life.

Scroll below for some of the most epic throwbacks from the West Wing actor's childhood.

1/ 6 © Getty Cruising Riding with his family in the car around Los Angeles in 1956, when he would have been five years old.



2/ 6 © Getty Mad Men who? Mark's parents and sisters — plus their pet Poodles — in 1956.



3/ 6 © Getty Like father like son Tom played for the Michigan Wolverines and the Los Angeles Rams, and was also a pilot during World War II.



4/ 6 © Getty Picture perfect The Harmons in Los Angeles, 1960.



5/ 6 © Getty At home The family again in 1963.

