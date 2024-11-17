Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mark Harmon's idyllic childhood photos with famous family have to be seen to be believed
Mark Harmon with his mom Elyse and dad Tom © Getty

The NCIS actor grew up in Los Angeles with famous parents Tom Harmon and Elyse Knox

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Mark Harmon has lived a storied life, and his childhood looks straight out of a 1950s catalog.

The beloved NCIS actor was born in California in 1951, to Tom Harmon, a Heisman Trophy-winning football player and later a sports broadcaster, and Elyse Knox, a model and actress.

He is the youngest of three; his older sister Kristin Nelson was an actress and painter — plus the ex-wife of teen idol Ricky Nelson — who passed away from a heart attack aged 72 in 2018, and his other older sister, Kelly Harmon, is also a former actress and model.

Today, Mark is still based in Los Angeles, and though he still works on the NCIS franchise as an executive producer, he and his wife Pam Dawber, who he married in 1987, and with whom he shares sons Sean, 36, and Ty, 32, lead a largely private life.

Scroll below for some of the most epic throwbacks from the West Wing actor's childhood.

Tom Harmon, retired professional football player, a KNX / CBS sportscaster. Relaxes at home and with his family. back seat from left is Mark Harmon (who later becomes a notable actor); daughter, Kelly Harmon and daughter, Kristin Harmon. Front seat from left is wife, Elyse Knox and Tom Harmon. September 4, 1956. Los Angeles, CA© Getty

Cruising

Riding with his family in the car around Los Angeles in 1956, when he would have been five years old.

Tom Harmon, retired professional football player, a KNX / CBS sportscaster. Relaxes at home and with his family. From left is Tom Harmon; daughter, Kelly Harmon; daughter, Kristin Harmon; wife, Elyse Knox. September 4, 1956. Los Angeles, CA© Getty

Mad Men who?

Mark's parents and sisters — plus their pet Poodles — in 1956.

Tom Harmon, retired professional football player, a KNX / CBS sportscaster relaxes at home and with his son, Mark Harmon (who later becomes a notable actor). September 4, 1956. Los Angeles, CA© Getty

Like father like son

Tom played for the Michigan Wolverines and the Los Angeles Rams, and was also a pilot during World War II.

Tom Harmon, retired professional football player, a KNX / CBS sportscaster. At home with family. April 12, 1960. Los Angeles, CA. From left is Tom Harmon; his wife, Elyse Knox; daughter, Kristin Harmon (age 14), daughter Kelly Harmon (age 11); son, Mark Harmon (age 8), who later becomes a notable actor© Getty

Picture perfect

The Harmons in Los Angeles, 1960.

Tom Harmon family walking in front of their house holding hands. Thomas Dudley Harmon, sometimes known by the nickname "Old 98", was an American football player, military pilot, actor, and sports broadcaster. Wife, Elyse Knox/Actress, Daughters Kristen (Nelson, Rickey), Kelley and famous actor son, Mark Harmon. Circa 1963© Getty

At home

The family again in 1963.

Former Michigan football superstar Tom Harmon (C) w. wife Elyse Knox Harmon & son Mark, U.C.L.A.'s quarterback, watching reruns of Mark's football game© Getty

Expert advice

Mark with his parents in 1972, watching reruns of his football game for UCLA, where he was a quarterback.

