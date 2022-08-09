Who is in Mark Harmon's family? The former NCIS actor is a proud family man

Former NCIS star Mark Harmon left fans feeling devastated when he announced he would be stepping down from his iconic role as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, after eighteen years.

The actor, who departed the long-running CBS drama during series 19 in 2021, has not publicised the reasons behind his decision to step down, but the 70-year-old remains as an executive producer on the programme – meaning he hasn't turned his back on NCIS completely.

WATCH: Leroy Gibbs says goodbye after nineteen years

Now that the star is no longer filming seasons of the CBS show, he'll no doubt be enjoying spending time with his family. Find out what we know about his loved ones and relatives here…

Who is Mark Harmon's wife?

Mark Harmon is married to Pam Dawber. The couple tied the knot in 1987 and have been together ever since. Like Mark, Pam is an actress and has appeared in many shows and films over the years including My Sister Sam, Life… and stuff and Stay Tuned.

Mark and Pam married in 1987

She's perhaps best known for appearing in the popular 1970s sitcom, Mork & Mindy, opposite the late Robin Williams. More recently, Pam even joined her husband on screen in an episode of NCIS. She appeared as investigative journalist Marcie Warren who reaches out to Gibbs after learning about the events that led to his suspension in the show's last installment.

Who are Mark Harmon's children?

Mark and Pam are parents to two children. Their sons are Sean and Ty and, while the family generally keep a low profile, their son Sean even landed a role on NCIS playing a younger version of his dad.

Mark and Pam share two sons together

What else is there to know about Mark Harmon's family?

Did you know that Mark Harmon comes from quite a well-known family? The actor's parents were Tom Harmon and Elyse Knox. Tom was a professional football player, known sometimes as 'Old 98'. Mark's father also was also an actor, broadcaster and sports commentator.

Mark's mother, Elyse Knox, was a famous actress

Meanwhile, Mark's mother, Elyse, was a famous actress, model and fashion designer. At the height of her fame in the 1940s and 50s, she appeared in many films and TV shows such as The Bing Crosby Show. She was also a "pin-up girl" during the war.

Mark's two sisters, Kristin Nelson and Kelly Jean Harmon, were also famous actresses. Sadly, in 2018, Kristin passed away after suffering a heart attack.

