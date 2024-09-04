Meet Bono's stunning daughter starring in new show with Nicole Kidman, Eve Hewson

Eve Hewson is ready to further cement her mark in the entertainment industry, and distinguish her career from that of her famous father's.

As the daughter of U2 legend Bono, born Paul David Hewson, the actress grew up surrounded by stars.

Now, her star-studded surroundings have been amplified more than ever, thanks to her new role in the highly-anticipated drama series The Perfect Couple, based on the novel by Elin Hilderbrand, which is out on Netflix September 5, and features major stars such as Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Meghann Fahy, among others.

Moreover, with acting credits dating back to 2008, and several other star-studded, buzzy projects to come, she's sure to become a household name sooner rather than later.

Get to know all about Eve below.

Eve and her parents in 2015

Her famous parents

Bono married Eve's mom, activist and businesswoman Ali Stewart, in 1982, almost ten years after first meeting her when he was 13 and they went to the same school in Dublin.

Eve, whose full name is Memphis Eve Sunny Day Iris Hewson, is the couple's second child, born in 1991. Her siblings are sister Jordan, 35, and brothers Elijah, 25, and John, 23.

The cast of The Perfect Couple, out on Netflix September 5

What you have seen her in

Eve's first major role was in the 2011 film This Must Be the Place, and she gained further recognition for her role as Nurse Lucy Elkins in the 2014 Steven Soderbergh series The Knick, which ran for two seasons until 2015.

She is also known for her role in 2021's Behind Her Eyes, as well as the popular Irish dark comedy Bad Sisters, which has its second season coming out on November 13. Plus, aside from The Perfect Couple, she already has another project with an A-List ensemble cast lined up: a part in Noah Baumbach's new movie, which has yet to be named, though features more major stars such as George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup.

Eve has an older sister and two younger brothers

Where Eve grew up

Eve and her three siblings were raised in the affluent Dublin suburb of Killiney; she later moved to New York City to attend New York University, where many more celebrity scions have attended.

She eventually moved to Williamsburg in Brooklyn, however she spent much of the pandemic back home in Dublin, and is reportedly based in Killiney again as of 2023.

She dated the One Tree Hill alum from when she was about 19 to 24 years old

Eve's dating life

Though she was exposed to the spotlight at an early age, Eve keeps her personal life largely private. From 2010 to 2015, she dated One Tree Hill star James Lafferty, who has since married The Royals actress Alexandra Park, in 2022.

She was also briefly linked to The Handmaid's Tale actor Max Minghella, who was in an on-and-off relationship with Elle Fanning for four years, however her relationship status as of 2024 is unclear.