One Tree Hill actor Paul Teal dead at 35 as cast mourns loss

The One Tree Hill family is reeling from a devastating loss as Paul Teal, who brought life to the character of Josh in season seven of the hit WB series, passed away on November 15 at just 35 years old.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Paul’s fiancée, Emilia Torello, who shared an emotional tribute to her "soulmate" on Instagram, leaving fans and friends of the actor in mourning.

"The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024," Emilia began in her heartfelt post. "Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail."

In her moving message, Emilia vowed to honor Paul’s memory, even as she faces unimaginable grief. "While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day," she continued. "The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever."

Paul’s One Tree Hill co-star Bethany Joy Lenz, known for her role as Haley James Scott, also paid tribute to the actor in an emotional post of her own. "My heart is heavy," Bethany wrote on Instagram. "Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh, and kind heart made you want to be near him."

© Instagram Paul with his fiancee

Bethany reflected on her long history with Paul, recalling how their paths first crossed nearly two decades ago. "I first met Paul in 2006, putting on a stage production of The Notebook," she shared. "He was shy and funny and so, so comfortable on stage—like his second skin. You couldn’t take your eyes off him."

The actress, now 43, reminisced about the joy of working with Paul on One Tree Hill and how excited she was to cast him in the role of Josh, a charming yet morally ambiguous movie star. "Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of One Tree Hill where I’d get to cast a new recurring character, Josh—the sleazy movie star," she recalled. "With his self-effacin" sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part.”

© Instagram Paul was just 35 when he passed away

Paul’s portrayal of Josh—a character who dated Jana Kramer’s Alex Dupre before coming out as gay—left a lasting impression on fans of the show. His seven-episode arc showcased his talent and ability to bring depth to a character with layers of complexity. Beyond One Tree Hill, Paul continued to build an impressive career, landing roles in major projects like the 2022 film Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, and appearing in two episodes of Netflix’s hit series Outer Banks.

© Instagram Paul played the character of Josh in season seven of One Tree Hill

Bethany reflected on the fleeting yet profound impact Paul had on those who knew him. "Paul, your time here was like a summer romance for all of us who knew you—especially if only for a season," she wrote. "Bursting, exciting, deeply moving, and unforgettable."

Paul’s loss has left an undeniable void in the lives of those who were fortunate enough to work alongside him or share in his light. As Bethany poignantly admitted, she regrets not staying in closer contact with her former co-star. "You always think there’s time," she said.