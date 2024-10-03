General Hospital star Ron Hale dies age 78 as tributes pour in

General Hospital star Ron Hale has died at age 78, his family confirmed on Wednesday.

The soap opera veteran was best known for his role as mob boss Sonny Corinthos' father Mike Corbin on the ABC drama series, a role he played from 1995 to 2010.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Famous faces gone too soon

Hale passed away on August 27, 2024, in St. George, South Carolina, where he lived after retiring from acting in 2018 after five-decades in the industry.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Hale – who also famously appeared on ABC's Ryan's Hope from 1975 to 1989 – is survived by his nieces and nephews, Lori Brown (Janet Brabham), Max Brabham, Erin Wilson (Laurens) and Marc Brown (Betsy), according to his online obituary.

Following the news of his death, tributes have poured in for the Emmy-nominated actor.

© Getty Images Ron Hale (C) played Mike Corbin

"The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale's passing," the show said in a post on X.

"We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace."

© Getty Images Ron played the father of mob boss Sonny

Fellow General Hospital actor Billy Warlock said: "It's with a heavy heart that we've lost another great one. Ron was an amazing talent and an even better friend. I will miss you."

Hale, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, attended the liberal arts college, Furman University, in Greenville, South Carolina.

© Getty Images Ron starred in General Hospital from 1995 to 2010

He was an actor of stage, television and movies, and a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

He appeared in many plays with Columbia's Trustus Theatre, a performing arts theatre in South Carolina, which was started by his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Kay Thigpen.