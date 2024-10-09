Sandra Bullock makes rare appearance with Keanu Reeves in special reunion

Sandra Bullock stepped out for a touching reunion with her Speed co-star Keanu Reeves after avoiding the spotlight since her partner's death in August last year.

The pair teamed up with the film's director, Jan de Bont, for Tuesday's 30th-anniversary special at Beyond Fest to talk all things Speed decades on from the smash hit's release.

The mother of two has not made any major public appearances in over a year as she grieved the loss of her photographer boyfriend, Bryan Randall.

Bryan, whom Sandra began dating in 2015, passed away from a long and private battle with ALS in 2023.

Although the While You Were Sleeping actress has not commented on his tragic death, her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, posted a statement via Instagram in Bryan's honor.

"ALS is a cruel disease," she wrote. "But there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

© JARED COWAN FOR BEYOND FEST AT AMERICAN CINEMATHEQUE AT EGYPTIAN THEATRE Sandra and Keanu were joined by the film's director, Jan de Bont, for the anniversary special

The couple met at Sandra's son Louis' birthday party when he photographed the event.

His diagnosis and subsequent passing coincided with the actress stepping away from Hollywood to support her children.

"Right now, work in front of the camera needs to take a pause," she told CBS News in 2022, explaining that she wanted to be a more present parent.

© Alamy Bryan passed away after a battle with ALS in 2023

"I want to be at home," she said. "I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing."

She revealed that she would likely stay out of the spotlight "until I don't feel like I feel now when I'm in front of a camera."

While Sandra is still grieving Bryan's passing and spending more time with her children, it seems only Keanu and his effortless charm can bring her back to Hollywood, albeit only for a night.

© Ron Galella Sandra and Keanu starred in the 1994 film

Speed, which was released in 1994 and raked in over $350 million at the box office, follows a police officer [Keanu] tasked with stopping a bomb exploding on a bus full of passengers by keeping the speed above 50 miles per hour.

"We knew we were doing something wacky," Keanu said during an onstage Q&A session at Beyond Fest.

"I was behind the wheel of a projectile, so I was just happy to be alive at the end of the day," Sandra chimed in.

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Speed grossed $350 million and became a smash hit

"I mean, I was new to the whole game, so I wasn't aware of what was happening or what felt right or what was not supposed to feel a certain way, but I was just, you're just in it," she said.

She continued: "So I think as an actor and, as I was a newbie, I was behind the wheel wanting everyone to be safe. It was special." Director Jan de Bont gushed about Keanu and Sandra, explaining how "proud" he was of the actors. "What they had to do is just unbelievable," he recalled.

"But the relationship that those two created together is absolutely amazing. And seeing it back on the screen tonight, it was so real. They were absolutely perfect."