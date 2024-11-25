A Woman Of Substance author Barbara Taylor Bradford dies aged 91

Bestselling author, Barbara Taylor Bradford, has passed away at the age of 91. The beloved novelist died on Sunday 24 November, following a short illness. A spokeswoman confirmed that Barbara was "surrounded by loved ones to the very end."

Hailed as "the grand dame of blockbusters" the late writer penned 40 novels during her prestigious career, many of which were adapted for the screen. Among her best-known works, Barbara made her literary debut with the publication of A Woman of Substance (1979). Her most recent novel, The Wonder of It All, was released last year.

© Getty A spokeswoman confirmed that Barbara Taylor Bradford passed away on Sunday 24 November

Born in Leeds, Yorkshire, in May 1933, Barbara was the only child of Winston and Freda Taylor. Prior to her career as a novelist, the fledgling writer made her mark in journalism, starting as a typist for the Yorkshire Evening Post, before being promoted to a reporter, and eventually, the paper's first woman's editor.

© Getty Barbara shot to fame after publishing her debut novel, A Woman of Substance

By the age of 20, Barbara had moved to London, where she worked as the fashion editor of Woman's Own magazine and a columnist for the London Evening News.

In a life-changing moment, the future novelist met her husband, American film producer Robert Bradford on a blind date in 1961. Two years later, they married in London on Christmas Eve, before moving to the States.

The love of each other's lives, Barbara and Robert were married for 55 years, and she dedicated all of her books to him. During their marriage, Barbara had two miscarriages. "Bob and I just went about our lives and hoped I would get pregnant again, though sadly I never did," she told Mail Online.

Tragically, in 2019, Robert passed away after suffering a stroke at their Manhattan home. He was 94.

© Getty Barbara was married to American film producer Robert Bradford for 55 years

Speaking to HELLO! in December 2019, Barbara reflected on the loss of Robert, who was not only her dear husband but her business manager too. As a movie producer, he had also created mini-series and films of many of her books. One of the most notable was the 1985 adaptation of A Woman of Substance, starring Liam Neeson and Jenny Seagrove.

© Getty Robert passed away in 2019 at the age of 92

"Bob always said if anything happens to me first - and he was sure it would because he was a few years older than me - he said I want you to just carry on as if nothing happened," Barbara told HELLO!. "Don't give up your career, you love writing, keep going. Your writing will give you solace."

Following the news of Barbara's death, Charlie Redmayne, chief executive of publisher HarperCollins, said: "Barbara Taylor Bradford was a truly exceptional writer whose first book, the international bestseller A Woman Of Substance, changed the lives of so many who read it – and still does to this day.

© Shutterstock Barbara spoke openly about losing her husband

"She was a natural storyteller, deeply proud of her Yorkshire roots – she would regale us of her time working on the Yorkshire Evening Post with fellow reporter Keith Waterhouse and trainee photographer Peter O'Toole, the dawn of the Soho cafe society, and the many happy years shared with the love of her life, her husband, Bob.

"For 45 years, she was a huge part of our company and a great, great friend – we will miss her so much – but there is some solace in the knowledge that she is now, once again, alongside her beloved Bob. A life well-lived…"

© Shutterstock Barbara's funeral will take place in New York

Barbara's private funeral will take place in New York, after which she'll be buried alongside her late husband at the city's Westchester Hills Cemetery.