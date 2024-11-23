Real Housewives of Potomac star Matthew Byars has died at the age of 37.

The talent manager, who debuted during the Bravo show's third season as a friend of Karen Huger, died on November 21 according to Maryland's Chief Office of Medical Examiner.

Matthew's cause of death was ruled a suicide. A spokesperson told the U.S Sun: "He died of multiple blunt force injuries. The manner is suicide."

An autopsy report has also been completed.

Tributes have poured in, with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga penning an emotional message on Instagram.

She wrote: "Matt – Why didn't you tell me Matt? I'm heartbroken.

Matthew died from suicide

"Your personality was infectious. Your jokes – you always had them. You should have done stand up – I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt. Because earlier this week you didn't tell me."

She continued: "I know life was tough – I know – Thank you for bringing me my very 1st performance of 'ON DISPLAY' - you and I – WE ARE LOYAL.

"They don't make them like us. I wish I could have saved you. Thank you for the memories. Go fly – Go make them laugh."

Melissa Gorga paid an emotional tribute to Matthew

Real Housewives of Potomac star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan also paid tribute to Matthew by sharing a picture of the two on a rooftop, which she captioned: "Rest in Peace."

Matthew was introduced to viewers by Karen during her now-infamous "press conference", where she addressed rumors about her financial situation.

Karen had known Matthew since he was a teenager and revealed how they met during a 2019 interview with The Daily Dash.

Karen and Matthew were very close

"I've known Matt since he was about 17, 18 years old. I encourage Matt when life is difficult. A lot of people call me 'Mama Karen' in Potomac because I love helping young folks," she said.

"When life was trying to him, I reached out and told him to go to school, and he did, and now we work together."

She continued: "Matt is wonderful, wonderful in PR. I do have a PR, Matt is not my PR, but I would say that Matt is in a line of my agent, my booking person, and it works for me.

Matthew was introduced to RHOP viewers as a friend of Karen Huger

"I met some dynamic people through this powerful young man, who's extremely connected. And my personality and his connections just work so well, and I'm blessed to have Matt in my life."

Karen added: "He's a bubbly person and, again, a very successful young man and powerfully connected. I don't mess with peons.

"Matt's a good guy and us together, two powerhouses together, we make great things happen off-screen, in family and personal life, and we also make things happen fantastic on-screen, as you noticed. We're good."