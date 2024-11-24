Liam Payne's ex Danielle Peazer shares emotional message following his heartbreaking funeral

Liam Payne's former girlfriend, Danielle Peazer, broke her silence days after his Buckinghamshire funeral with a touching message about healing inner struggles.

The fitness influencer took to Instagram to express her gratitude to fans for giving her space over the past month since Liam's shocking death on October 16.

"I'm also very aware that over the past few weeks or so I've posted the least amount I ever have in my entire online career," she wrote on her Instagram story. "Yet I've had the most eyes on everything I'm doing or saying."

"Thank you for being patient with me whilst I take a minute for myself. I'm grateful for all the love sent my way and am making the most of this quality time with my baby girl and the rest of my family."

"Also, for anyone who needs to hear it and is struggling with something within...Everything is just a phase," she finished.

The former One Direction member passed away in October after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina's capital city.

© Mark Robert Milan The couple dated between 2010 and 2012

Liam and Danielle dated between 2010 and 2012, and despite going their separate ways, she revealed that the 31-year-old had congratulated her on the birth of her daughter just weeks before his death.

"Whilst we all take the time to navigate in a world without Liam, it's important to remember that while he was adored by millions as a world famous musician for the last decade, he was also someone's son and brother for more than 30 years, a friend to so many and more recently an uncle," she wrote in an Instagram statement after his death, alongside pictures of the former couple together.

"His most important role and something he was the most proud of out of all of his monumental successes was that he was a father."

© Instagram The mother of one spoke about healing days after Liam's funeral

"The thought that there is a now a child growing up without one of their parents is heartbreaking and unfair."

She continued: "To Liam's son Bear, as well as his parents and sisters, my love, thoughts and strength goes to you. The magnitude of this loss is incomprehensible and I will continue to support you in any way I am able to."

"Thank you for teaching me about the importance of setting boundaries and that I should always protect my heart."

© Instagram She revealed that the 31-year-old had congratulated her on the birth of her daughter weeks before his death

She added: "Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with [partner] Sonny and [daughter] Mia is something I'll cherish forever."

Liam's funeral took place on Wednesday and was attended by all four remaining members of the award-winning band, including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

© John Phillips The singer passed away on October 16 in Argentina

While the boys posted separate tributes to their late friend as well as a joint statement, Zayn brought fans to tears after one of his UK concerts when he projected a sweet message to Liam on stage.

The blue screen behind the singer read "Liam Payne 1993-2024 Love you bro", complete with a pink heart underneath.