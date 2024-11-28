Alexandra Burke reveals how she is fulfilling her late mother's dream this Christmas

Alexandra Burke revealed how she is honouring her late mother's dream on Wednesday during a special fundraiser hosted at the Rosewood Hotel in London.

The former X-Factor star, 36, hosted a special celebrity-studded festive evening alongside Nick Ede to raise funds in honour their late mothers who both died of brain injury and stroke. The Melissa Bell Foundation, set up by Alexandra in 2018, raises awareness for diabetes and strokes and also funds children to attend Sylvia Young Theatre School who can't afford to go, something Alexandra experienced herself.

© Shutterstock Alexandra attended the event with her fiance Darren Randolph

The X-Factor star told HELLO! at her Christmas fundraiser at the Rosewood Hotel: "My mum wanted the younger generation to be able to achieve their dreams and to keep moving forward.

"So the funds that we raise for my mum's foundation actually puts Children through a scholarship at the Sylvia Theater School and it's for kids that can't afford to go.

© Shutterstock Nick Ede hosted the event

"And I was one of them and my mum always dream that I'd go there, but we never had the opportunity but there are so many kids out there that deserve a chance that don't often get the chance.

"So we're just basically carrying on my mum's dream with helping children and making sure that they are aware of their health, understanding the effects of stroke and diabetes and taking care of yourself and always remembering to live life to the fullest because tomorrow is never promised."

© Shutterstock Celebrities in attendance included Dan Walker and Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova

"So when we do these events, we, we do it for our arms and we do it for everyone else who, who may have experienced heartbreak in their lives. But we want to raise awareness and we hope that we're doing a good job and we'll keep going and fighting where we're going."

The evening, which featured a musical performance from the Sister Act star, was hosted by TV presenter Nick Ede who was raising funds for his charity, Style for Strokes Foundation.

© Shutterstock Nadiya looked gorgeous wearing a black crop top and matching skirt

The lavish evening saw celebrities, Jess Wright, Carol Wright, Wes Nelson, Michelle Gayle, Dan Walker, Vanessa Feltz, Olivia Cox, Jess Bays, Catalina Guirado and Darren Randolph step out in their winter glam.

Alexandra looked so beautiful for the occasion wearing a vibrant red dress adorned with frills which she paired with jewellery from Stephen Foster who was one of the sponsors of the evening.