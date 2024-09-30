Alexandra Burke's £125k engagement ring has 'unique' detail like Zara Tindall's

Diamonds are considered the classic stone for an engagement ring thanks to their neutral colour and symbolic meaning of strength, purity and everlasting love. However, Alexandra Burke proved there are plenty of ways to make the timeless rock "unique" as she showed off her new ring from fiancé Darren Randolph.

The X Factor winner announced her engagement to the goalkeeper by sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram showing Darren down on one knee as he popped the question at the Rosewood Hotel in London.

Dressed in a green lace midi dress, Alexandra looked shocked as she accepted the ring, estimated to be worth "upwards of £125k", which has one similarity to Zara Tindall's rock from her husband Mike.

Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds explained: "Alexandra’s engagement ring features a sparkling cushion-cut diamond, estimated to be around 4-5 carats, set in a halo of smaller diamonds. The beauty of a halo setting is that it amplifies the central diamond’s sparkle and helps it catch the eye of anyone who looks."

She added that a cushion cut combines the "brilliance of a round diamond with a softer, romantic shape."

But it was the band that made it unique, Laura said. "The band is a split shank design, adorned with pavé-set diamonds on either side. The split shank not only enhances the overall sparkle but makes it that little bit more unique to Alexandra.

"Darren’s choice of platinum for the band ensures both durability and timelessness, perfectly balancing the luxurious yet classic style of the ring."

Zara Tindall's split shank ring

© Getty The couple got engaged in 2010

Former rugby star Mike Tindall proposed to Princess Anne's daughter at their home in 2010 with a solitaire diamond on a glittering split shank pavé band estimated to be worth £140,000 ($200,000).

The ring was thought to deliberately have a low profile setting in order to allow Olympic equestrian Zara to continue wearing it during sporting events.

© Getty Images Zara was given a split-shank diamond ring

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, exclusively told HELLO!: "Zara's ring is a beautiful mix of old-world tradition with a twist of modern design. Going with the round diamond and adding a split shank setting was a great way to add a touch of modern style to a royal engagement ring."

Alexandra and Darren's relationship

Alexandra is now a mum-of-two

Alexandra and Darren have been dating since April 2021. They share two children together, born in June 2022 and September 2023.

The 'Hallelujah' singer had previously hinted that more children and marriage were on the cards in the future, telling the Loose Women ladies: "I returned to work two months after having both babies. I love to work. I want to make them proud. My mum did that with us.

"I'm so desperate for another baby. I would take more time off if I had a third. I don't regret anything but after that first few months, they're basically off the college. So I get why people want more time," she said in July, before gushing about her "hubby to be."

© Tristan Fewings Alexandra hinted she wants more children with her partner Darren

She said: "He is such a great human, father and hopeful hubby to be. Hint hint darling. He's so good with the kids and we always say this is temporary, it isn't forever."

Alexandra was inundated with congratulatory messages after sharing her engagement video on Instagram, which showed the private courtyard decorated with a pink heart flower display where Darren proposed.

"Here’s to us forever! I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend. Bring on the Burke-Randolph wedding. I can’t wait to call you my husband," she captioned the post.

