Naomi Watts shares devastating family news in heartbreaking update

Naomi Watts is mourning the loss of her beloved grandmother, who passed away at the remarkable age of 101. The Watcher star shared the heartbreaking news with her followers on Instagram early Monday morning, accompanied by a touching gallery of photos that celebrated her grandmother's incredible life.

In one poignant image, Naomi's grandmother proudly holds a telegram from King Charles, a rare honor sent to mark her 100th birthday. Other snapshots show family moments filled with love and joy, including scenes from her grandmother’s centennial celebration, surrounded by loved ones. Naomi’s heartfelt tribute began with her characteristic warmth and affection:

"Our Granny Watts made it to 101 and a half," she wrote. "She got her letter from the King to celebrate her century. Last night she rested in peace. RIP," she added, alongside a pink heart emoji.

This loss comes just months after Naomi said goodbye to another cherished grandparent. In August, Naomi revealed that her maternal grandmother, Nikki Roberts, had passed away at the age of 99, shortly after suffering a stroke.

At the time, Naomi shared a deeply personal tribute, reflecting on the profound impact her grandmother had on her life. Her words painted a picture of a woman whose strength, humor, and love of family left an indelible mark.

Naomi with her late grandmother

"My darling Nanna has left this world, but her spirit will never leave us," Naomi wrote in her moving post. "I’m truly blessed to have had the most wonderful relationship with her. She is such a huge part of who I am: her core values, her work ethic, and her mischievous humor and joy of life."

Naomi, who shares two children with her husband, Billy Crudup, spoke candidly about the emotional weight her family has carried in recent months, particularly her mother and aunts, who were deeply affected by Nikki’s passing.

© Instagram Naomi's other maternal grandmother also passed away recently

"My mum and aunts are all in pieces today, but we know what a great life she had," Naomi continued, recounting her grandmother’s determination to reach her 99th birthday. Even after suffering a massive stroke, Nikki’s unyielding spirit shone through as she gathered the strength for one final celebration.

"She had one more goal to meet," Naomi shared with admiration. "Her 99th birthday! One more party. One more family gathering." Naomi’s words painted a vivid picture of Nikki’s fiery personality and zest for life. "She just kept cracking on because she loved her life and her family," Naomi added, highlighting her grandmother’s tenacity.

© Instagram Naomi with her nanna

In a heartfelt conclusion to her tribute, Naomi reminisced about Nikki’s humor and practical approach to life. "I'll never forget her wicked laugh, her feisty spirit, her no-nonsense attitude, her no-waste policy," Naomi wrote, sharing a fond memory of her grandmother’s frugality and resourcefulness.

© Michael Buckner Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

"She’d be trimming the mold off the bread and cheese, saying, 'You don’t need an expiration date— that’s what a nose is for!' May her stories and memories live on."

Naomi’s post was met with an outpouring of love and condolences from friends and fans alike. Fellow actors and Hollywood icons, including Julianne Moore and Glenn Close, sent their heartfelt messages. "I am so sorry for your loss. What a wonderful person," Julianne commented, while Glenn added her own words of comfort, honoring the extraordinary women who shaped Naomi’s life.