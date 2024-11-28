TikToker Jiare Schneider has been found dead after going missing on November 15.

The 31-year-old's body was found in woods near his Georgia home in Jonesboro just after 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday, November 26.

"Our officers received a call from friends and family of Jiare Schneider, who's been missing from Forest Park," Clayton County Police Department spokesperson Lt. Ricky Porter said, per FOX 5 Atlanta.

Schneider was missing for 10 days before his family discovered his body after they searched the wooded area, which had yet to be searched due to ongoing construction.

"We went to the woods, and there he was," family friend Germequa Bell told FOX 5 Atlanta. "We knew when he disappeared that something was up."

After discovering his body, Schneider's loved ones called the police, who later revealed he was found inside a silver Toyota 4Runner that he had borrowed from a friend the night he went missing.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, family members claimed Schneider had borrowed the car from a friend for a night out at a club called Rumors, which is about 25 minutes away from the wooded area where his body was found.

Family friend Bell said Schneider's loved ones believe he had also visited a "content house" – a term commonly used to describe a location where social media creators work or live together – which is just a few hundred yards from where he was found.

"We were searching more toward around that content house he was last seen at," she added. "We never got to come this way because it was blocked off."

A search using Schneider's cellphone location data led them to the area.

Lt. Porter said: "We did find the vehicle deep in the woodlice, which indicates there was a fast speed approaching the intersection.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle traveled westbound across Brown Road, through overgrowth, and into a tree at the rear of the property," he added in a statement.

Schneider was the father to a young son who had been diagnosed with a chromosomal disorder known as DiGeorge Syndrome, a condition caused when a small part of chromosome 22 is missing.

He is remembered as a great father, brother, and friend.

Police have not said how Schneider died but revealed the case has been turned over to detectives with the criminal investigations division, and they are "investigating the death".

The Clayton County Police Department shared news of his disappearance in a post on Facebook on November 25.

It read in part: "We, along with neighboring departments, are assisting Forest Park City Police in their efforts.

"Jiare was last seen wearing a black sweater, and long black pants. He has full sleeve tattoos, and his hair styled in dreads. If you have seen Jiare or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Forest Park City Police Department or call 911 immediately."