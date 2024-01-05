Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Actor Christian Oliver dies, 51, with his two daughters in a plane crash
The actor died in St. Lucia

Bryony Gooch
Bryony Gooch
Christian Oliver, best known for his roles in Valkyrie and Sense8, and his two young daughters have reportedly died.

Four people, including the actor and his two young daughters, were killed in a plane crash in the Caribbean on Thursday.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Christian Oliver attends the premiere of USA Network's "The Sinner" Season 3 at The London West Hollywood on February 03, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)© Jon Kopaloff
Christian Oliver attends premiere of The Sinner

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force released a statement about the incident, which occurred off the island of Bequia as the family were travelling from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm to St. Lucia.

"Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean," the statement read. "Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts."

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Christian Oliver during the German Oscar nominees reception ( Deutscher Empfang ) at The Villa Aurora on February 25, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)© Gisela Schober
The actor and his two daughters passed away

As well as the 51 year old actor and his two daughters Madita, 10, and Annik, 12, the pilot  and plane owner Robert Sachs was also found dead.

Authorities reported the bodies were recovered from the aircraft and waters by the SVG Coast Guard and the victims were later pronounced dead.

The German actor, also known as Christian Klepser, starred in numerous roles on German and American screens. In the US he became well known for his role as Luca in The Baby Sitters Club, as well as 2008 thriller Valkyrie, also starring Tom Cruise.

Christian's final Instagram post© @christianoliverofficial
Christian's final Instagram post

His last Instagram post on January 1st was a picture from the Caribbean with the words: "Let Love Rule Wishing all of you the best for 2024!" written over the top.

He captioned the photo: "Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 here we come !"

