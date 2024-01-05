Actor Christian Oliver dies, 51, with his two daughters in a plane crash

Christian Oliver, best known for his roles in Valkyrie and Sense8, and his two young daughters have reportedly died.

Four people, including the actor and his two young daughters, were killed in a plane crash in the Caribbean on Thursday.

© Jon Kopaloff Christian Oliver attends premiere of The Sinner

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force released a statement about the incident, which occurred off the island of Bequia as the family were travelling from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm to St. Lucia.

"Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean," the statement read. "Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts."

© Gisela Schober The actor and his two daughters passed away

As well as the 51 year old actor and his two daughters Madita, 10, and Annik, 12, the pilot and plane owner Robert Sachs was also found dead.

Authorities reported the bodies were recovered from the aircraft and waters by the SVG Coast Guard and the victims were later pronounced dead.

The German actor, also known as Christian Klepser, starred in numerous roles on German and American screens. In the US he became well known for his role as Luca in The Baby Sitters Club, as well as 2008 thriller Valkyrie, also starring Tom Cruise.

© @christianoliverofficial Christian's final Instagram post

His last Instagram post on January 1st was a picture from the Caribbean with the words: "Let Love Rule Wishing all of you the best for 2024!" written over the top.

He captioned the photo: "Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 here we come !"

