Vicky McClure reveals heartbreaking personal loss just days after family celebration

Vicky McClure has revealed the heartbreaking loss of her beloved grandfather, Ralph McClure, who peacefully passed away aged 99 on Monday morning.

Taking to social media, the Line of Duty star shared the sad news with a touching tribute to her grandad, expressing her gratitude for having "so many special memories".

Alongside a series of photos of her grandfather, who was a D-Day veteran, the 41-year-old actress penned: "My Grandad Ralph peacefully passed away this morning.

"His love for football, gardening and his family kept him young all these years. I feel so grateful having so many special memories with him.

"A much loved hero by all and a loving Grandad to all his grandkids and great grandkids."

© ITV/North One/Barry Hayden/Shutterstock Vicky pictured with Ralph at Sword Beach in France in 2023

She continued: "Sleep well Grandad, back with Nana Jean now, giggling and dancing in the stars."

The comments section was quickly inundated with messages of condolence, including from fellow actress Suranne Jones, who penned: "Sending love."

TV presenter Paddy McGuinness also commented on the post, writing: "Cut from a different cloth that generation. Sending your family all my love," while broadcaster Gaby Roslin added: "Sending you massive hugs and so much love. So sorry for your loss."

© Dave J Hogan Vicky was inundated with support on social media

Ralph, who grew up in Nottingham, had served in the Royal Navy during World War Two. He was a signaller on a landing craft during Operation Overlord, a codename for the Allied invasion of Europe.

In a previous interview with the BBC, Ralph recalled his role ferrying tanks and heavy equipment to the beaches.

"I was going down and I could hear 'Ping! Ping! Ping!' and I thought 'that must be snipers!'" he said.

"They had German snipers in the houses and I just dropped and threw myself into where the tanks had been where they couldn't get you.

"These are the bits of the landing you don't forget."

Vicky's sad news comes just days after she marked her father's 70th birthday on social media. "DAD!!! HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY!!!" penned the This is England star, sharing a throwback snap of the dad and daughter pairing from her childhood alongside a recent photo of the two.

© Vicky McClure / Instagram Vicky celebrated her dad Mick's birthday just days ago

"The world is a better place with you in it, our lives have been blessed with your love & laughter every day!! Lucky beyond words. Dad, you are legend No1 and my hero, simple as that. Love you Dad!!!"

It's been a busy time for Vicky, who was pictured with her husband Jonny Owen, at the European premiere of Better Man, the semi-biographical film about musician Robbie Williams, last week.

© Getty Vicky pictured with her husband at the Better Man premiere

Vicky and Jonny, who is a filmmaker and producer, were all smiles as they posed for photographs in all-black ensembles. The couple, who have been married since last August, tend to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, so this was a rare public outing.