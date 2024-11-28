Vicky McClure makes rare red carpet appearance with famous husband

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure made a glamorous and rare red carpet appearance with her husband, Jonny Owen, at the Better Man European premiere on Wednesday night.

The couple turned heads in effortlessly chic all-black ensembles, perfectly complementing the glitz and glamour of the evening.

WATCH: Vicky McClure's first dance with husband Jonathan Owen

Vicky's edgy red carpet look

© Mike Marsland Vicky McClure at the Better Man premiere

Vicky, 41, known and loved for her role as DC Kate Fleming in the hit BBC drama Line of Duty, channelled her inner biker chic in a bold yet elegant outfit.

She rocked a cropped leather jacket layered over a striking velvet jumpsuit, which featured a low-cut neckline and colourful button detailing down the centre.

Adding a touch of drama to her look, the BAFTA-winning actress paired her ensemble with towering black leather boots. Vicky kept her accessories minimal, but impactful, opting for a sleek black leather clutch and bold gold earrings that framed her face beautifully.

Her stylish yet understated appearance was a testament to her ability to balance glamour with individuality, cementing her status as a red carpet favourite.

Jonny Owen's dapper debut

© Getty Vicky McClure with her husband at the Better Man European Premiere

Not to be outdone, filmmaker and producer Jonny Owen, 52, looked every bit the leading man as he accompanied his wife. Jonny wore a crisp white shirt, black tie, and tailored trousers paired with a classic double-breasted coat.

This rare public outing marks a special moment for the pair, who usually prefer to keep their private life out of the spotlight.

A love story rooted in Nottingham

© Getty Vicky McClure attending the European premiere for Better Man

Vicky and Jonny tied the knot last August during a beautiful ceremony in their hometown of Nottingham.

The wedding, attended by a host of celebrity friends and family, featured a unique and emotional serenade by the Dementia Choir – a group Vicky has passionately supported through her work.

The star-studded guest list included her Line of Duty co-stars Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar, and Craig Parkinson, as well as notable names from the world of sport and entertainment, such as football manager Rob Page, Everton manager Sean Dyche, and TV presenter Paddy McGuinness.

On her big day, Vicky stunned in an elegant, off-the-shoulder gown from Halfpenny London, featuring a thigh-high slit and embodying timeless sophistication.

A cinematic celebration of Robbie Williams

© Karwai Tang Robbie Williams and Ayda Field at the Better Man premiere

The Better Man premiere was a celebration of British pop icon Robbie Williams, whose life and career serve as the inspiration for the film.

Directed by Michael Gracey, known for The Greatest Showman, the movie chronicles Robbie's meteoric rise to fame, personal struggles, and eventual resurgence as one of the UK's most beloved entertainers.

Actor Jonno Davies portrays a younger Robbie Williams in the film, which features a unique twist—Robbie is represented in parts as a CGI monkey.

© Getty Images Robbie Williams' new movie is getting some buzz

Robbie provides the voiceover and later appears as the older version of his character. The film promises an intimate look at his life, filled with humour, drama, and the resilience that defines his journey.

The official synopsis reveals: "Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams… capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit."

The movie is set for release on 26 December.