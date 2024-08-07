Line of Duty's Vicky McClure joins star-studded cast of Kenneth Branagh's new thriller

Vicky McClure has signed on to an exciting new project. Joining the cast of Kenneth Branagh's psychological thriller, The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, the Line of Duty actress rounds out an impressive cast.

Helmed by Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Vicky will also act alongside Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen, Tom Bateman, Michael Balogun, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Karla Crome, Aiysha Hart and Gemma Whelan.

© Karwai Tang Vicky McClure will star alongside Jodie Comer and Patricia Arquette in her latest project

Per Deadline, production has already started, with filming underway in the UK. Currently, details surrounding the independently financed movie are top secret. Announcing her casting on Instagram, Vicky, 41, has penned her excitement, telling fans: "[I] feel extremely lucky to be a part of this film!"

The project will mark her first collaboration with esteemed actor and filmmaker, Kenneth Branagh. In recent years, the 63-year-old has struck gold with his directorial features, Murder on the Orient Express (2017), Belfast (2021), Death on the Nile (2022), and most recently A Haunting in Venice (2023), which grossed $122 million worldwide at the box office.

It's been a busy few months for BAFTA-winner, Vicky, who recently led another psychological thriller on Paramount+. Fronting Insomnia, a six-part series based on Sarah Pinborough's bestselling novel, the actress appeared as Emma Averill – a successful career woman who thinks she might be losing her mind.

The official synopsis reads: "A couple of weeks before her fortieth birthday, Emma stops sleeping — just as her mother had done right before she suffered a violent psychotic breakdown on the night of her fortieth birthday.

© Left Bank Pictures Vicky as Emma in Insomnia

"Emma's mother always told her she'd go the same way, that she had the same 'bad blood' and now Emma's terrified it's true. As events worsen, Emma's world starts to unravel and she realises that only by investigating the truth of her painful past, can she find the answers to her present and prevent tragedy from striking a second time."

Released in May, Insomnia received rave reviews from fans across social media, with many hailing it as "brilliant" and "gripping."

© HTM PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV/ITVX The actress returned as Lana in Trigger Point this year

Adding to her extensive repertoire, 2024 had also seen Vicky return as bomb disposal expert Lana Washington in season two of Trigger Point. "For me it was just a case of elevating what we already had, because you don't want to stray too far from what people liked about the show first time round," Vicky – who also serves an executive producer – said of the show.

"The audience responded well to the world of bomb disposal and it's something we haven't seen a lot of on telly, so I was really keen to make sure that we carried on listening to our advisors as much as we could and we tried to keep it as authentic as possible."