Vicky McClure inundated with support after sharing heartbreaking family loss

Vicky McClure has been inundated with support from her fans after she announced the devastating news that her family dog, Lol, had passed away. Posting on her official Instagram account, the actress shared a series of images of her pet with her followers along with a tribute in the caption.

"Our Lol, our first family dog. Loyal to the core," Vicky wrote, adding: "It'll be so strange without you. Reunited with her sister Molly now. Rest well Lollipop. Love always."

The star, who is adored for her work in Line of Duty and This Is England, had heaps of support from fans and other well-known faces sending well-wishes in the comments section. Jo Hartley, who stars in After Life, said: "Rest well lolly you beautiful one, love and blessings — sending love to you all @vicky.mcclure."

A fan commented: "I am so sorry you have lost your first family dog. We lost our first family dog today too the best miniature poodle you could wish for. I know how it hurts."

A second fan echoed this, and wrote: "Sending you all the biggest hugs and love. So so sad when we lose our pets they are so precious. Love you xx." A third added: "Bichons are the most loyal ever. Sorry for your loss, from another Bichon mom xxxx."

Vicky often shares updates with her fans about career, charity work and her personal life. In another recent post, the star was keen was pay tribute to her grandfather as the family marked his birthday.

In an adorable photo, Vicky and her grandfather could be seen beaming as they sat in a pub with a glass of wine each and cheered the special occasion.

The star wrote in the caption: "98 years young today! Happy Birthday Grandad, Love you lots," along with a party and wine-glass emoji.

