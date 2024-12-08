Mariska Hargitay sparks reaction with photo of latest 'date night' with husband Peter Hermann

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann will always have time for a date night out.

The Law & Order: SVU actress delighted fans over the weekend as she shared a sweet, cozy selfie with her hubby, both looking all glammed up for their outing.

The couple, who met on the set of the long-running Dick Wolfe show, have been married since 2004, and since then, they have welcomed three children, their son August, 18, in 2006, followed by Amaya Josephine, 12, who they adopted in 2011, and Andrew Nicholas, also 12, who they adopted four months later.

Mariska took to Instagram on Saturday night and shared a photo with Peter, in which she is wearing a silver sequin ensemble paired with fun oversized sunglasses, while Peter appears to be wearing a suit without his jacket.

"Date night," she simply wrote in her caption, and fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Ok! I see you!!!" her Law & Order: SVU co-star Ice T wrote, as Jessica Capshaw added: "Hotties," and others followed suit with: "You look gorgeous, I hope you have a great night," and: "Beautiful, powerful couple right there, I love you both!" as well as: "Enjoy your date you two beautiful, beautiful humans! Now you're sparkling inside AND out."

Mariska and Peter first met in 2001 on the set of Law & Order: SVU, when he began guest starring as defense attorney Trevor Langan.

Their first date was at church, per Peter's request, and of the special moment, Mariska once told People: "We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt."

She added: "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

They celebrated their milestone 20th anniversary earlier this year, and to commemorate the special day back in August, Mariska also took to Instagram and shared a rarely-seen photo from their wedding, which took place in Santa Barbara, California, in front of around 200 of their closest friends and family members.

In the grainy, black-and-white portrait, Mariska looks stunning in a strapless white gown with a ruched, sweetheart bust, and she is cheering while holding hands with Peter as they come out of the church.

It has been a year full of milestones for Mariska, who earlier this year also celebrated not only her milestone 60th birthday, but also the 25th anniversary of SVU. Her character Olivia Benson, who she has starred as for over 500 episodes, now officially stands as the longest-running character in a primetime drama in television history.