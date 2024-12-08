Kelly Ripa unveils Christmas decorations with nod to son Joaquín in glimpse of $27m townhouse

Kelly Ripa's impressive holiday decorations have finally been revealed, but Mark Consuelos doesn't appear to be too amused.

After teasing that a winter wonderland transformation was making its way towards her Upper East Side townhouse, the LIVE with Kelly & Mark host finally shared a snippet of the highly-anticipated decor, and took a cheeky jab at her husband while at it.

The couple, who have been married since 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children, have been living in their $27 million home since 2013, after listing their Crosby Street penthouse in SoHo for $24.5 million, which later sold for $20 million in 2014.

Over the weekend, Kelly took to Instagram and shared a video showcasing just some of her impressive decorations, starting off with a credenza decorated with a festive garland and an assortment of nutcrackers, including one that served as an ode to her son Joaquín, as it was painted with the colors and logo of his school, the University of Michigan.

Pretty as they are however, she then panned the camera to Mark, who rather than admiring the decorations was focused on furiously typing on his phone. "@instasuelos reacting to holiday decor (irritating water bottle in hand)," she wrote.

Lastly, Kelly shared a glimpse of the family's super-tall Christmas tree, which was adorned with multicolor lights, and at the bottom was a gingerbread house with all the family's names, including their pups Chewie and Lena, on it.

Kelly and Mark share three children, all of whom have already flocked the nest; their eldest son, Michael, 27, is based in New York City, working as an actor and producer, Lola, 23, is a singer and lives in London, and Joaquín, 21, is a student at the University of Michigan.

The former actress earlier this week teased her forthcoming decorations, again taking to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her tree and writing: "She's almost ready."

She also credited Solvang Bakery, a boutique bakery based in California specializing in Danish pastries and custom gingerbread house, for her own intricate gingerbread creation.

The Consuelos-Ripa home boasts a whopping 7,796 square-feet of space, and after the couple gut renovated it following the 2013 purchase, they now have five bedrooms and six bathrooms in it, as well as a library, terrace, and other impressive amenities.