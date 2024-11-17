Mariska Hargitay is getting through the uncertainty of approaching empty nester life by embracing activities with her family, including trips across international borders.

The actress, 60, jetted off to Toronto to see her good friend Taylor Swift in concert as part of the final leg of the Eras Tour. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star has seen the tour before as well, joined then by her teen daughter Amaya, 13, who is presumably by her side now as well.

Also joining Mariska is her husband Peter Hermann, who appeared in a sweet selfie she shared from the pit of the show over the weekend, looking their radiant best while bathed in stage lights.

She also posted a snap of her arm covered in several friendship bracelets from the show, with song titles ranging from "Fearless" to "Our Song" to "Cornelia Street."

Blue Bloods star Peter, 57, and Mariska, 60, also share teen son Andrew, 13, and their oldest is 18-year-old August, who is now a college student, having moved out of the family home this fall.

Mariska has often spoken about being one of the pop icon's biggest fans, naming her latest pet cat Karma after one of Taylor's songs. She also appeared in the music video for her 2014 hit "Bad Blood." The feeling is clearly mutual, considering one of Taylor's own cats is famously named Olivia Benson.

© Instagram Mariska and Peter flew to Toronto to catch Taylor Swift perform

Recently, the star was asked whether her musician friend would ever make a cameo on the long-running crime procedural drama. And it seems like Taylor's schedule is way too busy to make that happen anytime soon.

"We can certainly dream, can't we?" she told E! News, admitting: "She's very busy. But I'm not letting it go." She recently shared her biggest gripe with major stars making cameos on the show during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

While dubbing working with several greats of the industry an "acting class," she quipped: "All the famous people, you know what they want? To be a dead body."

© Instagram As is tradition, the star's arm was covered in friendship bracelets

Seth himself conceded that he met the writers of the show during the 2007-08 WGA strike and asked whether they could cast him as a dead body, and despite his agent telling him there was a part for him, he said: "I don't want lines, I just wanna be a dead person in the park."

Mariska recalled a similar incident involving a major star she refused to name, but simply referred to as "a big supermodel, the supermodel, one of the greats."

© Getty Images Mariska and her daughter Amaya are both huge Taylor fans

"I found out that she loved my show, so I said, 'Oh my gosh,' I went to the writers and [asked], 'Can she be on the show?'" she remembered asking.

"And she said she wanted to be a dead body, but I said, 'No, no, we have this great part for you.' I call her back, I say, 'Listen, I got it. We're gonna get you on the show.'"

© Instagram She has seen the "Eras Tour" previously

"She says, 'Oh no! Oh no, no, no, no, no! I want to be a dead body,'" Mariska continued, incredulously joking: "It happens all the time! Why don't these famous people want lines?"