Oliver Hudson makes NSFW revelation about how he and wife Erinn Bartlett 'reignite the passion'

With almost 20 years of marriage under his belt, Oliver Hudson knows a thing or two about keeping the romance alive.

The And Just Like That… actor proved as much during his latest appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, when he gave advice to a couple who found themselves in a "rut."

The Scream Queens alum, who is Goldie Hawn's eldest son, has been married to his wife Erinn Bartlett since 2006, and the pair share three kids, sons Wilder, 17, and Bodhi, 14, and daughter River, 11.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Oliver Hudson talks teenage son dating as sister Kate Hudson opens up about her 6ft 2 nephew

On the Wednesday, December 4 installment of The Drew Barrymore Show, during an advice segment, a couple who has been together for 12 years asked how to "reignite the passion with each other while also being busy parents."

Host Drew Barrymore and fellow guests Valerie Bertinelli and Taye Diggs quickly passed the query over to Oliver, who started off with: "So, this is a more practical thing: take board games and make them sex-related."

As the audience erupted into laughter, he elaborated: "I have done this before, I've played sexual Yahtzee, I've played sexual Jenga, where you write — take Jenga right — you write sort of fun things you might want to do to each other or might want done to you, pull out a block, and you're like, 'Oh okay.'"

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Oliver and his wife have been married for 18 years

His co-hosts and the audience then clapped in approval, and he maintained: "It sounds a little crazy, but I swear, you just get in this moment, it gets exciting, and it builds, it's a foreplay game where it builds [...] and bam you're in it again."

MORE: Kate Hudson's 'love-filled' Thanksgiving with daughter Rani revealed

MORE: Oliver Hudson reveals the one time he and sister Kate rejected Kurt Russell

Oliver hasn't shied away from speaking candidly about his relationship with Erinn in the past.

© Donato Sardella They met in 1999

During an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop in 2022, the father-of-three opened up about his marriage to Erinn, who he met back in 1999, and how it was his mom Goldie who convinced him to propose to her, which he did in 2004.

MORE: Meet Kate Hudson's 6 siblings — and where her relationship stands with dad Bill Hudson's children

© Instagram The doting dad with his three kids

"To be honest, it was not easy. I didn't want to get married. I thought that the perfect relationship was Kurt [Russell] and mom," he confessed, adding: "I mean, I was a child of divorce, that didn't work, and then I saw this working." Oliver is largely estranged from his father Bill Hudson, who split from Goldie in 1982 after six years of marriage, and he was instead raised by her partner of 40 years, Kurt Russell.

MORE: Goldie Hawn issues 'careful' warning concerning relationship with famous kids

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin With his parents Goldie and Kurt

He then recalled: "I got Erinn jewelry every Christmas and that was part of my thing, and finally I bring some rings to my mom — not engagement rings — and she's the one who says, 'What are you doing? Do you want to spend the rest of your life with this person or not?' And I said, 'Yes, I do. I'm deeply in love but I'm just scared.'"

Oliver further shared that Goldie assured him at the time he didn't have to get married right away. He said: "The truth is I didn't wanna get married. Erinn told her parents, like, 'Hey guys, you're traditional New Englanders, just so you know I'm with a dude who's an L.A. weirdo and we might not get married, so just get ready for that,'" before revealing: "The proposal was a major surprise for sure."