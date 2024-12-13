Fearne Cotton announces split from husband Jesse Wood: 'It is with a heavy heart'

Fearne Cotton has announced she has split from her husband Jesse Wood after 10 years of marriage.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I The couple made a public appearance together in October

The former Celebrity Juice panellist took to Instagram on Friday evening to reveal the news. On top of a black screen, Fearne wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jesse and I are ending our marriage.

"Our priority has been and always will be our children. We please ask that you respect the privacy of our family at this time."

The couple share two children, son Rex, 11, and daughter Honey, 8, while Fearne is also a step-mother to Jesse’s children Arthur, 21, and Lola, 18, from his first marriage.

© Instagram Fearne shared a post to her Instagram story

The Happy Place podcast host was seen without her husband at recent events, including Christmas at Kew Gardens with her children.

Jesse is the son of Rolling Stone's Ronnie Wood and model Krissy Findlay. The pair tied the knot back in 2014 during an intimate ceremony in London.

© Getty Images Fearne and Jesse married in 2014

The news comes only a week after the TV presenter shared that she had discovered two tumours on her jawline and must undergo imminent surgery

The TV presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share the news that she had been told by doctors that the masses are benign.

She wrote: "I'm going to be out of action for a bit due to a surgery. I felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year noticed it was growing. Turns out it's a benign tumour and another small one above it on the saliva gland. I'm feeling positive about it all and will take the opportunity to rest and slow right down. If you feel a lump or bump or feel like something is a bit off, always go get it checked. I'm so glad I did as the longer you leave these things the more complicated things become."

Fearne added: "It's obviously so weird that only a couple of months ago Davina told me about her tumour and then weeks later I was calling her having discovered mine. I'm not only lucky she's a bloody good mate but also a beacon of light and positivity when it comes to this stuff."

In the Instagram video, Fearne showed her followers where the tumours were located but reassured fans that she would still continue on with her hit podcast The Happy Place "as normal", with episodes having been pre-recorded.