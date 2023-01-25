Fearne Cotton visits Windsor Castle and teases royal news The Happy Place podcaster was at the late Queen Elizabeth's former residence…

Fearne Cotton took to social media on Wednesday with a photo alongside Tom Fletcher's wife, Giovanna Fletcher after visiting Windsor Castle - and you won't believe what else.

The Happy Place creator, 41, was spotted at the royal residence on the same day as Princess Kate hosted her first solo meeting there.

Princess Beatrice & Giovanna Fletcher on dyslexia, homeschooling and school memories

Captioning a photo of her and Giovanna, Fearne penned: "Up to exciting things at Windsor Castle, to be revealed soon. @mrsgifletcher."

The pair headed to Windsor Castle for a secret project

In the photos, the pair are posing in front of a foggy Windsor Castle and beaming from ear to ear.

"Two very happy ladies. Enjoy," one fan penned. A second added: "Two Queens," alongside two red love heart emojis. A third wrote: "You look amazing."

Fearne also took to her Instagram Stories with more information about the royal visit. She wrote: "At Windsor Castle this morning for an exciting project coming soon." She added: "Just had a really wonderful meeting about an upcoming royal project at Windsor Castle. Now on to record a podcast with someone I love."

Fearne was very excited

The duo looked spectacular for the special occasion. Fearne posed up a storm in vibrant red trousers and a matching jumper in the same shade and a dynamic navy blue suede jacket. Giovanna opted for a bold pink patterned dress which she paired perfectly with chunky black boots

Meanwhile, at the castle, Princess Kate met a group of eight experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, who have been appointed to advise the Princess on the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Kate looked incredible in the shots

The royal mum-of-three launched the centre in June 2021 after a decade of working to highlight the importance of the first five years of a child's life and the impact on later life. Kate looked fabulous for the occasion which saw her stepping out in an Alexander McQueen black 'Tuxedo' jacket paired with Roland Mouret's 'Axon' black wide-leg trousers.

She kept the silhouette streamlined, and cleverly tucked in place with her white blouse, which is actually the Holland Cooper Cupro shirt bodysuit.

