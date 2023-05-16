Amal and George Clooney look besotted as they lead star-studded arrivals at Prince's Trust Awards

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal and George Clooney look besotted as they lead the star-studded arrivals at Prince's Trust Awards
The wife of George Clooney was joined by the likes of Holly Willoughby and Kate Garraaway

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore

Amal Clooney has led the way alongside her husband, George Clooney, as they attended the Prince's Trust Awards, which had partnered with TK Maxx and Homesense.

The high-flying lawyer looked absolutely stunning alongside her husband of eight years as she wore an incredibly stylish slinky silver gown, while carrying a red clutch bag. George looked absolutely dapper in a striking suit as he stood alongside Amal. Keep scrolling down to see the best photos of all the arrivals…

18

 

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at The Prince's Trust Awards© Getty
Amal Clooney and George Clooney at The Prince's Trust Awards

 Amal looked so stylish in her look alongside George, who rocked a grey suit, even adding a pair of suave sunglasses to the overall look.

28
Holly Willoughby red dress© Getty
Holly Willoughby looked ravishing in her red number

 Holly Willoughby appeared to be quite a vixen with her look as the This Morning star in a slinky red gown with black shoes.

38
Kate Garraway red dress© Getty
Kate Garraway was all smiles at the Prince's Trust

 Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway matched Holly with her look, styling out a phenomenal red gown with head-turning golden boots.

48
Frankie Bridge opted for a power suit© Getty
Frankie Bridge opted for a power suit

 Loose Women star Frankie Bridge cut a stylish figure as she posed for photos, turning heads in a turquoise jacket and oversized trousers while carrying a unique clutch bag with her.

58
Oti Mabuse black strapless number© Getty
Oti Mabuse wowed in a black strapless number at the fancy event

 Former Strictly star Oti Mabuse looked gorgeous at the event wearing a radiant black dress with matching clutch bag. Her hair was styled gorgeously and she also had a red lapel on her dress.

68
Sam Ryder looked happy to be at the event after his appearance at Eurovision© Getty
Sam Ryder looked happy to be at the event after his appearance at Eurovision

 Fresh from his return to the Eurovision stage, Sam Ryder rocked a black ensemble, with lightning bolts in red and blue on his shoulders. He also rocked a stunning pearl necklace for his appearance at the event.

78
Stanley Tucci© Getty
Stanley Tucci was among the many guests who attended the event

 Stanley Tucci looked super suave in a dapper plaid suit with a striking black tie.

88
Fearne Cotton in a floral dress© Karwai Tang
Fearne looked radiant in her summer look

 Fearne Cotton was a summer vision as she attended the event in a green floral dress. Her flower theme even extended to her footwear with her strappy heels carrying an ornamental daisy and rose.

