Amal and George Clooney look besotted as they lead star-studded arrivals at Prince's Trust Awards

The wife of George Clooney was joined by the likes of Holly Willoughby and Kate Garraaway

Amal Clooney has led the way alongside her husband, George Clooney, as they attended the Prince's Trust Awards, which had partnered with TK Maxx and Homesense.

The high-flying lawyer looked absolutely stunning alongside her husband of eight years as she wore an incredibly stylish slinky silver gown, while carrying a red clutch bag. George looked absolutely dapper in a striking suit as he stood alongside Amal. Keep scrolling down to see the best photos of all the arrivals…

1 8 © Getty Amal Clooney and George Clooney at The Prince's Trust Awards Amal looked so stylish in her look alongside George, who rocked a grey suit, even adding a pair of suave sunglasses to the overall look.

2 8 © Getty Holly Willoughby looked ravishing in her red number Holly Willoughby appeared to be quite a vixen with her look as the This Morning star in a slinky red gown with black shoes.

3 8 © Getty Kate Garraway was all smiles at the Prince's Trust Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway matched Holly with her look, styling out a phenomenal red gown with head-turning golden boots.

4 8 © Getty Frankie Bridge opted for a power suit Loose Women star Frankie Bridge cut a stylish figure as she posed for photos, turning heads in a turquoise jacket and oversized trousers while carrying a unique clutch bag with her.

5 8 © Getty Oti Mabuse wowed in a black strapless number at the fancy event Former Strictly star Oti Mabuse looked gorgeous at the event wearing a radiant black dress with matching clutch bag. Her hair was styled gorgeously and she also had a red lapel on her dress.

6 8 © Getty Sam Ryder looked happy to be at the event after his appearance at Eurovision Fresh from his return to the Eurovision stage, Sam Ryder rocked a black ensemble, with lightning bolts in red and blue on his shoulders. He also rocked a stunning pearl necklace for his appearance at the event.

7 8 © Getty Stanley Tucci was among the many guests who attended the event Stanley Tucci looked super suave in a dapper plaid suit with a striking black tie.

8 8 © Karwai Tang Fearne looked radiant in her summer look Fearne Cotton was a summer vision as she attended the event in a green floral dress. Her flower theme even extended to her footwear with her strappy heels carrying an ornamental daisy and rose.

