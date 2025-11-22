Fearne Cotton makes public debut with boyfriend Elliot Hegarty during lavish London party

It has been almost a year since Fearne Cotton shocked the UK when she announced her split from her husband of 10 years, Rolling Stone guitarist Jesse Wood.

Now, nearly one year on, the Happy Place star has made her first official outing with her new beau, the British film director Elliot Hegarty, at a lavish party in London to mark actress Billie Piper's birthday.

The couple were beaming while photographed in Upstairs at Langan's on Friday night. Fearne looked beautiful in a long-sleeved velvet dress adorned with beaded blue flowers. Meanwhile, the Rivals director looked smart wearing a slick navy-blue suit.

The pair were first romantically linked in February, but have kept a low profile since reports of their relationship went public.

The couple reportedly knew each other for a while, introduced by mutual friend Gok Wan, and their long-standing friendship developed into romance following the end of their respective marriages. Elliot reportedly left his ex-wife, Laura on Boxing Day last year.

Moving on

Following her divorce from Jesse, Fearne made an appearance on Lorraine, where she shared an update on how she was coping. "I'm good, really good, happy, and it’s all very amicable, and the kids are doing great. So yeah, I’m in a very good space.

She added: "I've sat on this very chair before and been riddled with anxiety, but I’m in a really good place where I don’t really have it any more. I've been very lucky that I’ve done a bunch of therapy and I’ve made a few tweaks to my life, but I’m pretty much anxiety-free, I would say."

Jesse and Fearne shared children, Rex, who was born in 2013, and Honey, born in 2015, and Fearne was also stepmother to Arthur and Lola, whom the guitarist shares with Tilly.