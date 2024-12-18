Madonna shows off youthful appearance as she hints at special project with daughters Estere and Stella

Madonna certainly looked youthful in her latest set of photos on Instagram, as the 66-year-old took to the social media app to share what she was up to on Stories.

© @madonna Madonna looked youthful as she hit the studio

The Queen of Pop shared photos from the studio of herself looking focused and full of life as she held a guitar, which she captioned: "Make each day count." With her signature blonde hair in two braids around her shoulders, she wore a see-through t-shirt with her bra showing beneath, and a pair of baggy jeans as she put a hand on her hip.

© @madonna Madonna is focused on new music

The star's focused new look comes as she teased new music to her fans in 2025. The singer revealed she was working with Stuart Price, who she worked with on her 2005 studio album Confessions on a Dance Floor. The electronic producer has remixed a number of her songs over the years, from "Hung Up" to "Get Together."

He acted as the music director for her 2023 retrospective tour, 17 years after their last collaboration.

It seems that Madonna's new music is set to be a family affair, as she shared a photo sat with Estere and Stella, her 11-year-old twins, who appeared to be singing from a sheet with their mom. The duo wore headphones as they sang from the lined piece of paper while sitting next to the musician in the studio.

© @madonna Madonna and her daughters Estere and Stella

It wouldn't be the first time Madonna has made her music a family collaboration, as her children played a huge role in her last tour.

© Instagram Madonna with her six children in a photo shared on Instagram

The singer brought her kids on tour, with David, 18, playing the guitar, while Mercy, then 17, at one point took to the grand piano onstage.

Meanwhile, Estere hit the decks, acting as a DJ while the stadium erupted, before voguing onstage and ending with a death drop.

© Kevin Mazur Estere is an aspiring DJ

"Like mother, like daughter!" shouted an emcee, as Madonna and her eldest daughter Lourdes held up '10' paddles to show that Estere had truly stolen the show.

WATCH: Meet Madonna's six children

The singer told W Magazine: "Because The Celebration Tour is a retrospective of my life, I thought it made perfect sense to include all of my children still living with me in the show. As they all dance, and play musical instruments, and have been doing so for years."

© Instagram Madonna Four of Madonna's children

She explained: "David has played guitar since he was a child. Mercy has played piano since she was eight and has been classically trained most of her life. Eventually, when I adopted the twins, they started to play piano and dance as well."

Madonna described their household as "an endless parade of music and dance teachers coming and going."