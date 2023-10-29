Madonna's son Rocco steals the show during head-turning stage appearance with famous mom

Madonna is not only making memories for her fans during her Celebration Tour, but her beloved children too!

The Vogue hitmaker has become the latest singer to bring her children out on stage during the European leg of her tour, and on Saturday night, her oldest son Rocco Ritchie, 23, became the latest and last of her children to participate.

Rocco looked like he had the time of his life as he joined his brother David Banda, 18, and little sister Estere, 11, in rating dancing Ivy Mulger on stage - with everyone giving her top marks.

"Ciccone youth, strike a pose!" Madonna wrote as she shared a picture of three of her six children on stage with her.

This isn't the first time the Queen of Pop has been joined by her children on stage. On October 14, David and Estere were joined by Stella, 11, Mercy, 17, and Lourdes, 27, for Madonna's launch night of her Celebration Tour in London.

Madonna's son Rocco came out on stage on Saturday night during the Stockholm Celebration Tour

Estere well and truly stole the show as she showcased her impressive dance moves to her mom's hit song, Vogue.

Rocco had been noticeably missing at the opening night, but looked more than happy to finally come on stage with his mom on Saturday night.

Madonna's tour will see her travel to Barcelona, Lisbon, Paris, Cologne, Milan, Berlin, Amsterdam and back to London, before she travels back to the United States.

Madonna's son Rocco stole the show during his fun stage appearance

Her first American show will take place on December 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, before she heads onto perform around the US and Canada - in cities including LA, Seattle and Chicago.

The tour concludes on April 24 in Mexico City, with tickets for this date already sold out.

The tour was officially announced in January, with Madonna conveying her enthusiasm, stating: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."

Rocco with his siblings and mom Madonna on stage

The Celebration Tour is a positive distraction for Madonna to focus on, having had a difficult year with her health.

Fans are well aware that Madonna's return to the stage follows a severe health scare earlier in the summer. She was admitted to the ICU due to a bacterial infection, an event that had the world praying for her recovery.

© Kevin Mazur Rocco on stage with his famous mom in 2012 during her MDNA Tour

And just a few days ago, while performing in Antwerp, Belgium, on October 22, Madonna made an emotional confession about her health, connecting with her audience on a profound level.

"Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it,” she disclosed to the crowd, a hush descending as they absorbed the gravity of her words.

© Nina Westervelt Madonna with her children Rocco and Lourdes

With heartfelt emotion, she added: “So, it’s a miracle that I’m here right now.” These raw sentiments weren't all. Madonna, 65, further expressed that she wasn't yet at her full strength, despite being on tour.

"I must tell you, I don’t feel really well right now, but I can’t complain ’cause I’m alive,” she remarked.

