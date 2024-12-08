Pink's daughter Willow steals the spotlight as she shows off impressive vocals in new clip

Pink's daughter Willow continues to carve her own spot in the spotlight.

In the past year, the 12-year-old has been following in her mother's footsteps, and is making more and more public performances as time goes by.

In addition to Willow, the "Raise Your Glass" singer whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, also shares son Jameson, seven, with husband Carey Hart, who she married in 2006.

Over the weekend, Pink took to Instagram and shared a video she had previously posted on TikTok, in which Willow is showing off her singing skills solo, singing the song "My Green Light" from The Great Gatsby Musical.

In it, she is sporting her pixie cut and a shirt that reads "old sport," a nod to what Jay Gatsby called Nick Carraway, and her mom simply wrote in her caption: "Yep."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, and Willow, with one writing: "A wonderful voice. She's the new Broadway star of the future. Pink can be proud of her!!! Like mother like daughter," as others followed suit with: "We're watching a future Broadway star appear before our very eyes," and: "Keep being your authentic self young lady! Follow your heart and live your dreams," as well as: "VOCALS??? Like mother like daughter!!"

In Pink's household, it's not just her and Willow that have the music gene, and last month, as she wrapped up her Summer Carnival tour, on the last show, her son Jameson made his drumming debut on stage.

© Getty Pink and Carey have been married since 2006

When the tour came to an end, after 17 months, 131 shows, 98 cities, and 15 countries, Carey took to Instagram to pay tribute, and share a sweet ode to his son's drumming debut.

© Instagram Willow performed on stage during the tour several times

"That's a wrap!!!!!!!! Over 4 million tickets sold, and over 130 shows on wifey @pink world tour," he wrote in a post, adding: "What a [expletive] run."

© Instagram Jameson also made his drumming debut

He went on: "Last show Jamo made his drumming debut. Thanks @bfm22 for not only being the baddest drummer in the game, but an epic teacher to Jamo this last few months."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Hart family in 2022

The former professional motorcycle racer of course also gave a shout-out to Willow, writing: "Blown away by Willz how she has evolved on this tour as a performer, singer, and what life will bring her on the stage."

Last but certainly not least, to his wife, he wrote: "And to the baddest performer in the game. You have pushed through injury, fatigue, home sickness, illness, mom-ing, and every other diversity you could imagine. I couldn't be more proud of you. That's a wrap."