John Travolta's daughter Ella 'honored' as she steps into the spotlight outside of famous family

John Travolta's only daughter, Ella Bleu, is continuing to follow in her father's famous footsteps after the release of her new EP, Colors of Love, landing her on the cover of Hunger magazine.

The 24-year-old looked stunning as the cover star, decked out in an all-Chanel outfit complete with an oversized gray jacket and a black minidress with a zipper reaching to her stomach.

She wore her dark brown locks in a long bob down to her shoulders, looking every inch the artist in the shot.

Recommended video You may also like John Travolta's luxe Olympics vacation with daughter Ella

"So honoured to be apart [sic] of this, thank you @hungermagazine," she wrote alongside a repost of the picture, ahead of the interview's release.

Ella is the only daughter of John and his late wife Kelly Preston; the pair also shared Jett, born in 1992, who sadly passed away at 16 years old following a seizure, and Benjamin, who recently turned 14.

The family has endured a lot of heartache, after Jett passed in 2009 and Kelly died after battling breast cancer in 2020.

The Travolta family remain extremely close despite these tragedies, and John championed his daughter in her career aspirations, even co-producing her EP.

"I love working with my dad. If I could always do it, I would," she told Today. "He's amazing, and he's so protective because he's been in this industry- in the movie industry, in the music industry- forever, so he knows how to protect me in that sense."

It was the Grease star who pushed her to release her songs when Ella just considered it as a hobby.

© Getty Images The 24-year-old released her EP Colors of Love in November

"I had a bunch of voice memos on my phone of little bits of songs that I wanted to finish, or it was just, like, a little melody or a few lyrics," she shared on Today.

"And then, my dad listened to one and he was like, 'You know, you should finish one of these songs. You should finish writing it.' So, that kind of gave me a little bit of a confidence boost."

© Instagram She is close to her dad and little brother Benjamin

Ella released the singles "Dizzy" in 2022 and "Little Bird" in 2024, the latter of which is written about her late mother.

"Even though there can be so much support from everyone [in the wake of Kelly's death], it can also sometimes get in the way of how you truly feel and how you want to communicate those, sort of, last words to that person or just give a communication to them," she explained.

© Gisela Schober Ella wrote the song "Little Bird" as a tribute to her late mother

"So, this was sort of just my message from a baby bird to a mama bird and also to yourself, too, 'cause you always know what's right."

John couldn't be prouder of his daughter and how hard she has worked for her dreams; speaking to People in 2019, the Saturday Night Fever actor gushed that she "is her own person… She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous. I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her. And maybe that's a valid contribution."