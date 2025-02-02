Inside Jayne Torvill and Christoper Dean's relationship – from career highlights to single 'kiss'

Fans have always been curious about the relationship between Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who are back on our screens with the new series of Dancing on Ice.

The former Olympic champions have known each other for close to five decades, with their professional relationship starting in 1975. Their partnership is one of the most successful in ice skating history, with the pair having won nine gold medals during the course of their careers.

Despite the closeness of their relationship, romance has never happened between the duo, with the pair starting their own families with other people.

Here's everything you need to know about Jayne and Christopher's bond…

First meeting

Although Christopher and Jayne started skating together in 1975, the pair had previously crossed paths while training with separate partners. Jayne grew up in Nottingham, while Christopher lived on the outskirts of the city, and the pair used the same ice rink to train.

© Ling/Daily Mail/Shutterstock The pair's professional relationship started in 1975

Speaking to Radio Times, Jayne shared: "My first memory of Chris is seeing him at the ice rink one Saturday afternoon in 1971. He stood out because he was whizzing around so fast and had blond hair. That's when I named him the Blonde Prince."

Both Jayne and Christopher weren't getting on with their skating partners at the time, leading coach Janet Sawbridge to pair them up in 1975.

Partnership

The couple's partnership got off to an incredible start, with the pair winning the Northern Championships in 1975. The following year, they made their debut at the British Championships and just missed out on a podium position when they finished in fourth place.

The pair managed third place the following year, before finishing first at the championships in every year that they competed.

© Colorsport/Shutterstock The duo saw early success in their careers

Jayne and Christopher also won on four occasions at both the European and the World Championships, but the highlight of their career came in 1984 when they won an Olympic gold.

The couple competed again at the 1994 Winter Olympics, though this time they only secured a bronze medal.

© Getty Images Jayne and Christopher snatched gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics

Although they retired from competitive skating following their Olympic bronze, the pair continued to perform together. However, in 2024 they shared that at the conclusion of the tour in June 2025, they would stop performing together.

Relationship

Although Jayne and Christopher have insisted there was never any romance between them, the couple did once share a kiss when they were younger.

Speaking to Radio Times, Jayne confessed: "We did actually kiss once – before we were a skating couple. We were in the back of the bus going to a league match, and it just happened. It was a one-off. We never talked about it afterwards. We laugh about it now."

© Getty Images The pair admitted to one kiss

Christopher told the same publication about their awkwardness in initial training sessions, explaining: "We were very shy with each other. Janet Sawbridge, our coach, made us get into a hold.

"We were standing nose to nose, hip to hip, and there was nowhere to look except at each other. It felt awkward – for a minute. From then on, both of us wanted to make a go of it."

© Dave J Hogan/Getty Images The pair remain friends to this day

On the High Performance podcast, Jayne joked about the secret to their partnership. "Quite often we get asked, 'What's the secret of your friendship, relationship?'... we never got married," she jested, before Christopher added: "Don't sleep with each other."

Jayne married Phil Christensen in 1990, and the pair have two adopted children, Kieran and Jessica.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Jayne has a close bond with her children

Christopher, meanwhile, has been married twice, first to ice dancer Isabelle Duchesnay, and secondly to ice skater Jill Trenary, with whom he shares two sons. He's currently in a relationship with Dancing on Ice coach Karen Barber.

Reflecting on his current relationship with Jayne, Christopher said: "There is still a romance, though… I love Jayne. But in a passionate friend way."