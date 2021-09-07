Dancing on Ice star Christopher Dean shares incredibly rare photo of his youngest son The skater is a proud father of two

Christopher Dean has taken to Twitter to share a very rare family photo with fans. The Dancing on Ice judge - who won gold with Jayne Torvill at the 1984 Winter Olympics - posted a snapshot showing him with his youngest son, Sam.

"Birthday boy. How did you get to be 21?" he wrote, alongside a smiling emoji. Fans were quick to send their best wishes to Sam on his special day, with one writing: "Wow, 21, hope he's had a fab day. Time for a few pints now, lol xxx."

MORE: Dancing on Ice judges: who are their families?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dancing On Ice Winners

Christopher shares two sons with his ex-wife, American skater Jill Trenary. The 63-year-old has been married twice before and is now in a long-term romance with his DOI co-star Karen Barber.

READ: "We did kiss once" - Everything DOI's Torvill and Dean have said about their relationship

MORE: The low-down on Dancing on Ice celeb relationships

Between 1991 and 1993, Christopher was married to French-Canadian World ice dance champion Isabelle Duchesnay, who he met while helping her and her brother with their choreography.

Christopher celebrated his son's 21st on Twitter

Following the couple's divorce after two years of marriage, he met and fell in love with Jill. The couple tied the knot in October 1994 and went on to welcome two sons together, Jack Robert, now 22, and Sam Colin.

READ: Celeb couples who found love on reality TV

MORE:What is Christopher Dean's net worth?

The family resided together in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In March 2010, Christopher's agent confirmed that the couple had decided to separate, although they have remained on very good terms for the sake of their children.

The star shares his children with second wife, Jill Trenary

News of Christopher's romance with his DOI co-star Karen came to light in January 2011, when they were photographed kissing outside a London restaurant.

A few days later, Karen confirmed that her 21-year marriage to skating coach Stephen Pickavance had ended some time before; the former couple share two teenage daughters, Emma and Laura.

Karen and Christopher started dating in 2011

Karen and Christopher went on to release a joint statement, explaining: "We have been great friends for more than 30 years. Following recent media speculation, we feel the necessity to confirm that this year has seen a change in our relationship, but we are taking things very slowly, as it is early days.

“We'd very much like to thank our dear friends, who have been so incredibly supportive to us. We both have families with children, so we ask the media to please respect their privacy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.