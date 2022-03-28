Phillip Schofield makes cheeky attempt at multitasking during Dancing on Ice finale The ITV star hosts the skating alongside bestie Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield looked incredible on Sunday night as he crowned the 2022 winners of Dancing on Ice alongside co-host and bestie Holly Willoughby - but his head wasn't entirely in the game.

MORE: Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield reveals rare glimpse inside £2m bachelor pad

Sharing some BTS snaps from the show on Sunday, the ITV star revealed that he in fact was live streaming a completely different channel, that being Sky Sports, which was airing the F1 Saudi Arabian Gran Prix, and he wasn't the only one!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip and Holly were wiping away their tears during an emotional segment on This Morning

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Phillip shared some cheeky photos which showed him, Dancing on Ice royalty Christopher Dean and ITV researcher Dylan Thornton all watching the racing.

READ: Why Phillip Schofield wears his wedding ring two years after split from wife Stephanie

RELATED: Phillip Schofield gives update on Holly Willoughby's absence on This Morning

The 59-year-old wrote: "@dancingonicefinal we're all over it @torvillanddeanofficial @f1" on a snap which saw him standing at the judge's table with Christopher Dean. The photo showed the pair watching the F1 race on a phone which was discretely slotted into the table and out of sight.

VIEW GALLERY

Phillip and Christopher watching the F1 at the Dancing on Ice final

In another photo, Phillip was much more overt in his viewing and can be seen standing backstage with Dylan as they both stare down at the phone. On the picture, Phillip penned: "When F1 is on at work! @dancingonice Thanks for the phone @dylanjthornton."

VIEW GALLERY

Phillip watching the F1 with researcher Dylan at the Dancing on Ice final

The final on Sunday was a particularly special one for Phillip as his mum Pat Schofield was in the audience. Ahead of the final, the This Morning host took to his Instagram Stories to wish his mum a happy Mother's Day and shared a snap of them both at the infamous Dancing on Ice studio.

VIEW GALLERY

Phillip posing alongside his mum Pat at the Dancing on Ice final

On the photo Phillip wrote: "Happy Mother's Day Mum" with a smiling love heart emoji. He also said: "My gorgeous mum came to watch Dancing on Ice."

Looking fabulous in an all-black suit, complete with a satin black bow-tie, Phillip was also pictured kissing co-host Holly Willoughby on the cheek. On the photo was the message: "Thank you for an amazing series you gorgeous human." It's safe to say Phillip was feeling the love on Sunday!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.