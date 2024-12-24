Ryan Reynolds breaks silence with message of gratitude alongside his daughter amid Blake Lively's lawsuit

Amid the wave of headlines made by Blake Lively's newly released lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni over claims of sexual misconduct and an attempt to "destroy her reputation," her husband Ryan Reynolds is breaking his silence.

The star, 48, was named in the lawsuit as well, as a part of a meeting conducted between Blake, 37, Justin, 40, and other members of the movie's production team and crew concerning allegations of sexual misconduct on set by the Jane the Virgin star.

The Canadian-American actor was also a factor in the narrative surrounding the apparent feud between the movie's two leads due to his own influence on its production.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' relationship and family life

While many of the movie's cast members and even Colleen Hoover have spoken out in support of Blake, Ryan is turning his attention toward garnering donations for one of their charitable drives.

The star previously revealed his association with the foundation SickKids, which raises funds to support the health and wellbeing of children by facilitating charitable donations to children's hospitals.

He shared a video that was made to garner support for SickKids, which saw him put back on the Deadpool suit once more and be joined by one of his three daughters with Blake, also in a Deadpool suit. Ryan and Blake share daughters James, 10, Inez, eight, and Betty, five, plus son Olin, one.

Also making a cameo in the video is the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, and the actor posted a message of gratitude to his social media on December 23, his first appearance since his wife's lawsuit was made public.

MORE: Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' oldest daughter's star-studded life at 10

Alluding to the tense situation in their family, he penned: "It's almost Christmas Eve. Last day to donate to @sickkidsvs. @blakelively and I are matching any donation to $500k."

© Instagram Ryan shared a personal message alongside the clip highlighting his own conflicted state of mind

He continued: "This organization is a sanctuary for so many kids and their parents traversing the unimaginable. Thank you @rowlandbb for directing this amazing little piece during a time I really didn't feel like putting the suit on."

MORE: Ryan Reynolds makes bittersweet confession about 'future' and parenting 4 kids with Blake Lively

"Thank you @reallyndacarter for your time, grace and talent. Thank you to my daughter for being such a good person despite your dad asking you to swear (for a good cause)."

© Getty Images Many of Blake's friends and co-stars have showed their support

More details on the Gossip Girl star's suit continue to emerge, as her former co-stars from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants franchise, her It Ends With Us co-stars Brandon Sklenar and Jenny Slate, the book's author Colleen, actress Amber Heard, and even Blake's other family members have shared their statements of support over the past week.

MORE: Blake Lively's extravagant makeover of NYC family apartment

Justin himself has yet to comment on the allegations that have surfaced against him, although his lawyer responded to the lawsuit by calling the claims "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

© Getty Images Ryan has been by his wife's side for the entirety of the movie's production process

The texts and conversation chains between his PR team in the lawsuit and responses from others who've worked with him and in the celebrity crisis PR space have sparked debates on celebrity reputation management as well.