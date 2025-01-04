Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to miss the Golden Globes amid Justin Baldoni lawsuits

Blake Lively, 37, and Ryan Reynolds, 47, will not attend the Golden Globes on Sunday, according to Deadline. The decision comes amid ongoing lawsuits involving Blake and her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

The couple, known for keeping a united front, has opted out of the ceremony despite Ryan’s latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine, receiving a nomination for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

WATCH: It Ends With Us' trailer

The allegations against Justin Baldoni

© Getty Images Justin Baldoni at the It Ends With Us New York Premiere

Blake first sued Baldoni, 40, on December 20, accusing him of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment during the filming of It Ends With Us. Baldoni, who directed and starred in the movie, has denied all allegations.

In her initial complaint, Blake also claimed Baldoni and his team, including publicist Jennifer Abel and crisis PR expert Melissa Nathan, worked to tarnish her reputation. Abel has denied orchestrating any smear campaign.

Legal battle intensifies

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in It Ends With Us

On New Year’s Eve, Blake filed a second lawsuit against Baldoni in federal court in New York, doubling down on her accusations. The same day, Baldoni launched a $250 million libel action against the New York Times over its coverage of Blake’s initial complaint.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has vowed to release text messages between Blake and Baldoni. Speaking on NBC, he said: "We want the truth to be out there. We want people to make their determination based on receipts."

The texts at the centre of the case

© Getty Images Brandon Sklenar has publicly shown his support for Blake

Blake’s lawsuits include screenshots of text messages she claims show Baldoni orchestrating a PR campaign against her. However, Freedman has argued the messages lack context and plans to release full exchanges to counter her claims.

One example presented by Blake’s team shows her inviting Baldoni to her trailer while she was pumping breast milk, contradicting her allegations that Baldoni entered uninvited. Freedman argues this disproves Blake’s claims of inappropriate behaviour.

Fallout for Baldoni and support for Lively

© Getty Images Emily Baldoni and Justin Baldoni at the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere

Since the allegations surfaced, Baldoni has faced significant professional fallout. His agency, William Morris Endeavor, dropped him, and co-host Liz Plank left his Man Enough podcast, which focused on “positive masculinity.”

Meanwhile, Blake has received public support from her It Ends With Us co-stars Brandon Sklenar and Jenny Slate, as well as Colleen Hoover, the author of the novel the film is based on.

Lively’s lawsuit details

© Getty Images Blake was named 'Newcomer of the Year' for her debut haircare line Blake Brown

Blake’s latest legal action seeks both punitive and compensatory damages, citing “mental pain and anguish” and “severe emotional distress.” She has also requested a jury trial.

In her lawsuits, Blake accuses Baldoni of showing her inappropriate images, improvising physical intimacy during scenes, and allowing friends to watch her filming sex scenes. She also alleges Baldoni entered her trailer while she was undressed.

Reynolds and Lively’s absence

© Getty Images Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan’s film Deadpool & Wolverine was one of 2024’s biggest hits, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Despite its Golden Globe nomination, both Ryan and Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine, will reportedly skip the ceremony.

The couple’s decision to stay out of the spotlight during the awards season highlights their focus on Blake’s ongoing legal battles. The Golden Globes will take place on Sunday.