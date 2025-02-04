Inside Priyanka Chopra's net worth as she admits to financial 'anxiety' over 'uncertain' career

Priyanka Chopra has gotten candid about the realities of her work as an actor, and the uncertainty it comes with.

The Citadel actress broke into the spotlight around 2000, when she was branded the winner of the Miss World pageant.

She then made her Bollywood film debut in 2003 — she is one of India's highest-paid actresses — before landing her break-out role in the US in 2015, as Alex Parrish in Quantico, which made her the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series.

Still, despite being such a high-earning actress, Priyanka can't help but keep as busy as possible, and have some anxieties about her finances.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar, she noted: "My job is uncertain. It's not a check coming in every month," and admitted that "it creates an anxiety."

She further confessed: "I'm a greedy actor. I love my job very much." The past year alone, she worked on three projects, and all across the globe: The Bluff in Australia, Heads of State in France, and the second season of Citadel in London.

Priyanka's net worth

Priyanka has a reported net worth of $80 million. Beyond her work as an actress, she also has a production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, which made the Oscar-nominated film The White Tiger, plus, she has developed a strong investment portfolio, including a stake in the dating app Bumble, which she introduced to India.

Her husband Nick Jonas, who she married in 2018 and with whom she shares daughter Malti Marie, who just turned three years old, has a reported net worth of also $80 million.

Priyanka and Nick's family

Despite her love of having a busy acting schedule that takes her all over the globe, Priyanka cherishes time at home the most.

Elsewhere in her Harper's conversation, noting how she was finally back at her home in Los Angeles after spending much of the year away, she shared: "I'm a nomad, but I do crave roots, which is why I love this house. I love being able to walk my dogs and hike and go to my neighborhood stores."

She added: "My husband just took our daughter downstairs for breakfast. I love sitting here because the sun hits the back of my head and it's just nature as far as the eye can see. An eagle comes and perches right on this tall tree, and I sit in admiration of it."