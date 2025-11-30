Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti has dad Nick Jonas' curly hair in new must-see family photos

Priyanka Chopra is extra grateful that she was able to spend Thanksgiving at home.

The Quantico alum is based in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas, who she married in 2018, and their daughter Malti Marie, three, who they welcomed via surrogacy in January 2022.

However, with the Love Again actress' work pulling her away from home with such frequency, she is all the more grateful that she was able to make it back for the holiday, even if only for a limited time.

Following her and Nick's Thanksgiving festivities, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a sweet round of photos featuring Malti, who will be four years old in January, at their Los Angeles home.

The array of photos sees the family-of-three playing in their backyard, with Priyanka wearing a black, floral halterneck gown, Nick a printed long-sleeve polo shirt, and little Malti, who has curly black hair just like her dad an adorable, pink chiffon dress.

More photos gave glimpses into their Thanksgiving festivities at home with family, plus Malti getting some quality time with her cousins.

© Instagram Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018

"Back home for a quick minute. Sometimes I catch myself being in complete awe of the beauty, wonder and love all around me," Priyanka then wrote in her caption, adding: "This Thanksgiving I'm so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes."

© Instagram They are largely based in Los Angeles, though occasionally in London as well

"I'm so grateful for my family, friends, team and everyone that makes this crazy ride feel easier," she continued. "After spending so long away from home, filming Varanasi, I'm just reminding myself one of the best things in life is being able to be surrounded by your loved ones."

"With immense gratitude. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating," she concluded, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"You're my favorite couple," one wrote of Priyanka and Nick, as others followed suit with: "Y'all are the cutest," and: "Home is where the heart is," as well as: "Cutest fam!! These moments!"

© Instagram Malti will celebrate her fourth birthday in January

Priyanka was recently away from her home base of Los Angeles because she was filming Varanasi, an upcoming SS Rajamouli film set to be released in 2027, which marks her return to Indian cinema.

The family also spent much of the past summer living in New York City while Nick was on Broadway. The Camp Rock actor had been performing as Jamie Wellerstein opposite Adrienne Warren as Cathy Hiatt in the musical The Last Five Years, which was created by Jason Robert Brown and first premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre in 2001 before it was produced Off-Broadway in March 2002. Its latest Broadway production, Nick's Broadway debut, premiered in April, and came to an end on June 22.